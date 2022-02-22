A Four-Story Mural Will Soon Cover DC’s National Museum of Women in the Arts

While it’s closed for renovations, the National Museum of Women in the Arts will feature a series of large-scale public art installations from female artists, all suspended or projected across the building’s exterior.

The museum recently announced the first installation—a four-story mural by DC artist Cita Sadeli, also known as Miss Chelove. The piece, titled “Reseeded: A Forest Floor Flow,” is meant to portray the resurgence of the world during the pandemic and the contribution of women to ecological activism. The mural will be on view from March 15 through July 31.

Sadeli, a graffiti- and street-artist, is behind many public pieces around DC, including murals in Adams Morgan, Eckington, and Columbia Heights. Her work focuses on women’s empowerment and ecological activism, Indigenous cultures (including her own multicultural background), and the go-go and punk community.

The rest of the featured artists will be announced in the coming months. The museum is slated to reopen in 2023.