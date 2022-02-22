The Day DC Councilmembers Gave Out Tool Tickets

Fans of the long-running prog-metal band Tool had two chances Tuesday to score free tickets to see the group play at Capital One Arena. Both times, surprisingly, were courtesy of DC politicians. Councilmember Janeese Lewis George was first to offer Tool tix to her constituents, asking only for proof that they live in Ward 4:

#Ward4, we have two free tickets to see Tool tonight at Capital One Arena. Please email ledwards@dccouncil.us to claim the tickets (first come, first served). Proof of Ward 4 residency required. pic.twitter.com/zCq3MoCPwJ — CM Janeese Lewis George (@CMLewisGeorgeW4) February 22, 2022

The tickets were claimed not long after, George tweeted, throwing the sign of the horns.

Then Councilmember (and former Mayor) Vince Gray offered a pair. Anyone who wants these Tool tickets must live in Ward 7, natch, and have a working email address.

Ward 7!! Concert Ticket Giveaway!!! We have 2 tickets for tonight’s Tool Concert. Recipients must prove Ward 7 residency and have a valid email address as all tickets are electronic. To claim, please email jbetters@dccouncil.us FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE ‼️ — Vince Gray (@VinceGrayWard7) February 22, 2022

Uh…what is happening? Councilmembers receive tickets on a rotating basis, George spokesperson Alex Taliadoros tells Washingtonian, and they’re free to offer them to constituents. Asked whether Councilmember George is a Tool fan, Taliadoros says, “The Councilmember is a fan of all music that rocks.”

Members of the DC Council long had access to a private suite at the arena, an arrangement that occasionally caused some heartburn. At press time, neither councilmembers Charles Allen, Anita Bonds, Mary M. Cheh, Christina Henderson, Kenyan R. McDuffie, Brianne K. Nadeau, Brooke Pinto, Elissa Silverman, Robert C. White, Jr., Trayon White, nor Council Chairman Phil Mendelson had advertised free Tool tickets on Twitter.