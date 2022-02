Mardi Gras, Fireworks, DC United: The Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 2/22-2/27

Have a Great Week, Washingtonians!

Hello Neighbor,ย

Stay dry this week!

So, What Should You Do February 22-27?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:ย

The ๐Ÿ›‹ indicates an event is happening in-person inside . The ๐ŸŒฒ indicates an event is happening in-person outside .ย The ๐Ÿ’ป indicates an event is happening virtually.ย The ๐Ÿ’‰ indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test .ย And lastly, the ๐Ÿ†“ indicates an event is free.



Top 5 Picks of the Week

1. Goodbye, winter. โ„๏ธ Before it gets too warm, enjoy a night of ice skating (Tues, $10, ๐ŸŒฒ, Georgetown). Head to Yards Park for a day of axe throwing, iceless curling, and ice sculptures at Ice Yards (Sat, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐ŸŒฒ, Navy Yard). Or take a winter soup class (Tues, $69, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, Capitol Hill).

2. The official trees of DC. ๐ŸŒธ Uncover the history and science of the Tidal Basinโ€™s cherry blossoms (Sat, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐Ÿ’ป) with the US Botanic Gardens.

3. Vamos, vamos, United! โšฝ๏ธ DC United has its opening game against Charlotte FC (Sat, $29+, ๐ŸŒฒ, Navy Yard)!

4. Mardi Gras. ๐Ÿ’š๐Ÿ’œ๐Ÿ’› Enjoy a taste of New Orleans in DC at the Wharf with a Mardi Gras parade and fireworks (Sat, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐ŸŒฒ, The Wharf)! Or take a Mardi Gras cocktail class (Thurs, $85, ๐Ÿ’ป) with Serenata. Enjoy other Fat Tuesday celebrations at metrobar (Fri, ๐Ÿ†“, ๐ŸŒฒ, Edgewood) or with the French-American Chamber of Commerceโ€™s A Night on the Riviera (Sat, ๐Ÿ›‹/๐Ÿ’‰, $179, Glover Park) at the Embassy of France.

5. Black History Month. ๐ŸคŽ Thereโ€™s still many ways to celebrate in the district!

ย Everything Else This Week

Your Neighbor,

Jade (@clockoutdc)

Join the conversation!