Mardi Gras, Fireworks, DC United: The Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 2/22-2/27

So, What Should You Do February 22-27?
For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:
-
- The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside.
- The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside.
- The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.
- The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.
- And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.
Top 5 Picks of the Week
1. Goodbye, winter. ❄️ Before it gets too warm, enjoy a night of ice skating (Tues, $10, 🌲, Georgetown). Head to Yards Park for a day of axe throwing, iceless curling, and ice sculptures at Ice Yards (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Navy Yard). Or take a winter soup class (Tues, $69, 🛋/💉, Capitol Hill).
2. The official trees of DC. 🌸 Uncover the history and science of the Tidal Basin’s cherry blossoms (Sat, 🆓, 💻) with the US Botanic Gardens.
3. Vamos, vamos, United! ⚽️ DC United has its opening game against Charlotte FC (Sat, $29+, 🌲, Navy Yard)!
4. Mardi Gras. 💚💜💛 Enjoy a taste of New Orleans in DC at the Wharf with a Mardi Gras parade and fireworks (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, The Wharf)! Or take a Mardi Gras cocktail class (Thurs, $85, 💻) with Serenata. Enjoy other Fat Tuesday celebrations at metrobar (Fri, 🆓, 🌲, Edgewood) or with the French-American Chamber of Commerce’s A Night on the Riviera (Sat, 🛋/💉, $179, Glover Park) at the Embassy of France.
5. Black History Month. 🤎 There’s still many ways to celebrate in the district!
- Black History in Washington. 🏠 Join Attorney General Racine for a conversation about DC’s role as the capital of Black America (Thurs, 🆓, 💻). Learn about an enslaved Georgetown worker named Grace Duckett (Thurs, $10, 💻). Discover the intersection of race, history, and Rock Creek Park (Thurs, 🆓, 💻) with REI. Or, hear from the photographer of Chuck Brown about DC Go-Go (Sat, 🆓, 🛋/💉, Union Market). Reclaim the lost Black identity of Arlington County (Thurs, 🆓, 💻) and the Green Valley community with the Black Heritage Museum of Arlington.
- Black leadership. Enjoy conversations with DC’s Chef Paola Velez (Tues, 🆓, 💻) of Bakers Against Racism, between Smithsonian Secretary Bunch and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (Thurs, 🆓, 💻), and the CEO of architecture firm Moody Nolan (Thurs, $15, 💻).
- Black-owned. Shop Made in DC is hosting a Black-owned market (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Potomac Ave) at the Roost. Hotel Zena is hosting a Black Her-Story market (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Logan Circle) of 20-plus DC female artisans, makers, and business owners. The Anacostia Arts Center (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Anacostia) will be hosting a Black-owned business showcase with a small business networking hour and open-mic sessions. Looking for a drink? Soul Mega (Sat, $, 🛋/🌲, Lamond Riggs) has a release party. Or grab a cocktail while listening to a panel of Black makers (Sat, $15, 🛋, Potomac Ave).
- Black artists. Attend the closing of the “Wish Upon a Blaq Star” exhibit (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Anacostia) or the opening exhibit of “Attacks on Democracy Through Black Photojournalism” (Fri, $15+, 🛋/💉, H St.). Hear from Black artists on resilience (Wed, 🆓, 🛋/💉, Columbia Heights) and from Black creatives on resilience (Thurs, 🆓, 💻).
- Black film and theatre. Catch a screening of “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Wed, 🆓, 🛋/💉, Kennedy Center) or “The Princess and the Frog” (Sun, 🆓, 🌲/💉, Edgewood). Uncover Nigeria’s film industry, and the sounds of Nollywood (Sat, 🆓, 💻). Celebrate jazz with a night of Duke (Sat, $55, 🛋/💉, Kennedy Center). Join the National Museum of African American History and Culture for a play reading of “Death and the King’s Horseman” (Sat, 🆓, 💻). Discover activist and pianist Hazel Scott (Thurs, 🆓, 💻) as part of the March on Washington Film Festival.
Everything Else This Week
- Food, glorious food. 🍫🍹 Enjoy a chocolate tasting at La Cosecha (Sat, $35, 🛋/💉, Union Market), a Cocktail Expo (Thurs, $15, 🛋/💉, Union Market), a babka cooking class (Wed, $12, 💻), and a Two for $2.22 Margarita Day deal (Tues, $, 🛋/🌲, Adams Morgan).
- Embassy events. 🇲🇽🇫🇷🇮🇪🇰🇷🇨🇿 The Mexican Cultural Institute is co-sponsoring the traditional Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández (Fri, $30+, 🛋/💉, U St.) at Lincoln Theater. Or join the Embassy of Ireland’s co-sponsored book talk event on love, marriage, and children (Tues, $5, 💻). Head to the Korean Cultural Center for a new fashion exhibit, “Hanbok Wave Exhibition” (Tues, 🆓, 🛋, Kalorama). Watch a film screening of “Adults in The Room” (Tues, $5, 🛋/💉, Glover Park) at the Embassy of France. Spend an evening at the Embassy of the Czech Republic (Thurs, $58, 🛋, Van Ness).
- How will climate change affect DC? 🌎 And what can our city do to adapt to climate change (Thurs, $7, 🛋/💉, Adams Morgan)?
- For your favorite dog mom. 🐶 Doodle Moms of DC (Sun, $15, 🛋/🌲, Alexandria) is hosting a one-year anniversary party. Outdoor Voices is hosting a two-mile Dog Jog (Sun, 🆓, 🛋/🌲, Georgetown).
- A midday stroll. 🍃 Casey Trees is hosting a 45-minute bark and buds winter tree identification walk (Wed, 🆓, 🌲, Brookland). WalkArlington is hosting a Swedish Coffee Break & Walk (Tuesday, 🆓, 🌲, Ballston)—enjoy a 30-minute walk followed by complimentary doughnuts and coffee.
- A new read. 📚 The Friends of Cleveland Park Library is hosting a book sale (Sat, $, 🛋, Cleveland Park).
- Get your crafts on. 🧶 Try block printing (Wed, $60, 🛋/💉) or calligraphy (Wed, $65, 🛋, West End). Or maybe paint some of your favorite musicians (Sun, 🆓, 💻).
- Get your gardening on. 🌷 The Town of Chevy Chase is hosting a lecture on plants for challenging situations (Thurs, 🆓, 💻), Outdoor Voices is hosting a foraging workshop (Thurs, 🆓, 💻), and Hillwood is hosting a talk on Palm Beach-style gardens (Wed, $10, 💻).
- A free exercise class. 🏋️♂️ Take a HIIT class (Wed, 🆓, 💻).
- Lectures that are so DC. 🧠 Uncover feminist foreign policy (Wed, $13, 🛋, Dupont Circle), the economic history of inflation (Sun, $13, 🛋, Dupont Circle), Winston Churchill & London Blitz (Tues, $20 🛋/💉, Chinatown, or 🆓, 💻), and Hong Kong (Thurs, 🆓, 💻).
