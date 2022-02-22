Mardi Gras, Fireworks, DC United: The Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 2/22-2/27

Have a Great Week, Washingtonians!

Top 5 Picks of the Week

1. Goodbye, winter. ❄️ Before it gets too warm, enjoy a night of ice skating (Tues, $10, 🌲, Georgetown). Head to Yards Park for a day of axe throwing, iceless curling, and ice sculptures at Ice Yards (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Navy Yard). Or take a winter soup class (Tues, $69, 🛋/💉, Capitol Hill).

2. The official trees of DC. 🌸 Uncover the history and science of the Tidal Basin’s cherry blossoms (Sat, 🆓, 💻) with the US Botanic Gardens.

3. Vamos, vamos, United! ⚽️ DC United has its opening game against Charlotte FC (Sat, $29+, 🌲, Navy Yard)!

4. Mardi Gras. 💚💜💛 Enjoy a taste of New Orleans in DC at the Wharf with a Mardi Gras parade and fireworks (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, The Wharf)! Or take a Mardi Gras cocktail class (Thurs, $85, 💻) with Serenata. Enjoy other Fat Tuesday celebrations at metrobar (Fri, 🆓, 🌲, Edgewood) or with the French-American Chamber of Commerce’s A Night on the Riviera (Sat, 🛋/💉, $179, Glover Park) at the Embassy of France.

5. Black History Month. 🤎 There’s still many ways to celebrate in the district!

