Protesters gathered last night and today outside the Embassy of Russia in Northwest DC, to protest the country’s invasion of Ukraine (another protest is planned for the White House today at 4:30). Outside the Embassy’s gateway this morning, “Murder” had been spray-painted in red, before it was quickly removed by DC police and Secret Service officers. Despite today’s harsh weather, several demonstrators showed up, some with cartons of coffee. Here’s what the scene looked like this afternoon:

