José Andrés Heads to Poland to Help Struggling Ukrainians

José Andrés, the DC chef and global humanitarian, is heading to Poland to help feed Ukrainians, he tweeted last night. It shouldn’t come as a surprise—Andrés and his organization, World Central Kitchen, have been running toward disaster after disaster since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017.

We are arriving to Poland to see what we can do! @WCKitchen #ChefsForUkraine https://t.co/JdkCXcs6Em — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) February 25, 2022

Andrés said it’s not clear yet what the team can do for Ukraine, but whatever it is, they’ll do it. “With boots on the ground we will learn more about what and how we will help! But if we are needed we will be there!” he wrote in a second tweet.

That flexibility and on-the-ground problem solving has become World Central Kitchen ‘s trademark, enabling the organization to become a leader in disaster relief and serve more than 60 million meals to those in need due to hurricanes, wildfires, tornados, and other disasters. Throughout the pandemic, the organization has rushed to feed those trapped on cruise ships, cooked millions of meals for locked-down American cities, and supported the hard-hit food industry by paying thousands of US restaurants to serve their own relief plates.