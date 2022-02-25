Ukraine Crisis: How You Can Help

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine sparks a humanitarian crisis, the DC Ukrainian community and its allies have come together to protest and send support. If you’re looking for ways to show solidarity or places to donate, check out these fundraisers, rallies, and aid organizations.

Local fundraisers

Piano concert at the embassy

The Ukrainian embassy will host Ukrainian pianist Pavlo Gintov for a concert organized by nonprofit US Ukrainian Activists on Saturday, February 26 at 6 PM. All proceeds will support the Hospitallers, a medical battalion, and the K-9 unit of the armed forces of Ukraine; tickets are $25 for children and $40 for adults.

Food for a cause

D Light Cafe and Bakery in Adams Morgan will host a week-long fundraiser starting on Sunday, with cookies decorated with the country’s flag and a trivia night planned for Thursday. Owners Vira Derun and Anastasiia Derun, both immigrants from Ukraine, just reopened the shop on February 15 after a fire in late January.

Dacha Beer Garden announced today that it will be raising money for organizations aiding Ukrainian civilians, including UNICEF.

#Stand With Ukraine

Happening today until 8 PM in front of the White House, this protest is organized by United Help Ukraine and US Ukrainian Activists in support of military aid for Ukraine and further sanctions on Russia.

Stop Putin rally

Another action outside the White House is happening at 11 AM on Saturday, February 26, hosted by director of the Tech4Humanity Lab at Virginia Tech Aaron Brantly.

Community vigil

The St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Colesville is hosting public vigils tonight and tomorrow night at 7.

International organizations

United Help Ukraine

This nonprofit focuses on getting medical supplies to Ukrainian civilians and soldiers injured by war, as well as providing other forms of humanitarian aid and raising awareness about the conflict here in the US through rallies here in DC. The organization posts about upcoming actions on its Facebook page.

U.S.-Ukraine Foundation

The U.S.-Ukraine Foundation’s operation “Ukraine airlift” launched yesterday with the goal of getting medical supplies to all parts of Ukraine. The organization is partnering with Afya, a nonprofit that works to save unused medical equipment and ship it to where it’s needed. USUF has headquarters in both DC and Kyiv, and focuses primarily on strengthening democracy, free markets, and human rights in Ukraine.

Razom

This group dedicated to increasing Ukrainian civic engagement and amplifying Ukraine’s voice in the US hosts its own emergency fund. If you’re looking to help out in other ways, Razom offers a script for contacting US elected officials and is asking Instagram users to report copycat accounts using its name. The organization also offers a list of other places to donate and resources to learn about the conflict.

Voices of Children Foundation

Through psychological programs for students in boarding schools, art therapy initiatives, and emergency assistance for families, this organization has been working with Ukrainian children affected by conflict since 2015.

Global Impact’s Ukraine Response Fund

This nonprofit headquartered in Alexandria, which raises money for international charities, created a specific Ukraine Response Fund to address the escalating conflict. Donations will go to more than a dozen humanitarian aid groups, including Direct Relief, World Food Program USA, and Human Rights Watch.

UNICEF USA

The children’s aid agency is working throughout eastern Ukraine to provide clean water and other supplies, as well as psychosocial services for children affected by war.

Join the conversation!