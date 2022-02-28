An incredibly rare opportunity to join one of the most exclusive condominium communities in Washington, DC, in the last remaining historic Mansion overlooking Dupont Circle. Originally built in 1882 by Secretary of State and Senator, James Blaine, the Blaine Mansion was completely redesigned in 2009 to include an auxiliary building housing private underground parking and 5 private residences. From the moment you step in, you’ll see that this space was built for entertainers. Enjoy all the details including floor-to-ceiling windows, wall-to-wall built-in bookshelves to rival Beauty and the Beast, a lattice-work ceiling and massive skylight, a statement-worthy wood-burning fireplace, and an entertainer’s kitchen complete with professional-grade appliances.

Upstairs, you’ll find the bedrooms and three full baths, with the owner’s suite featuring two separate full bathrooms and ample closet space. Additionally, there is a second sitting space, a den that can be easily converted to dedicated office space, wrap-around bookshelves overlooking the first floor, and a full-size laundry set-up.

Enjoy your mornings on one of your two private balconies looking out over the original red-brick Mansion and the Dupont Circle Park itself. This space is truly an oasis, and with one-of-a-kind views, is like nothing you’ll see again in Dupont.

Address: 2000 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Unit R4, Washington, DC 20036

Contact:

Tom O’Neil, Realtor

Pam Ryan-Brye Group of Compass

m: 571.215.2821

o: 301.304.8444

e: tom.oneil@compass.com

Open House, March 6th from 1-4pm