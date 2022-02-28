News & Politics  |  Things to Do

The Smithsonian Is Reopening Three Museums That Had Been Closed by Covid

All three had paused operations due to staffing shortages caused by Omicron.

The Smithsonian's National Postal Museum

The Smithsonian announced plans to reopen three of its popular museums: the Anacostia Community Museum, the National Postal Museum, and the National Air and Space Museum’s National Mall location.

The museums, which had been temporarily closed due to staffing shortages brought on by Covid-19, will reopen to the public in March.

The Anacostia Community Museum is set to open on Thursday, March 10. Its hours of operation will be Wednesdays­ through Saturdays from 11 AM to 4 PM.

The National Postal Museum will reopen Friday, March 11, with public hours every Friday through Tuesday from 10 to 5:30.

The National Air and Space Museum’s National Mall location will resume operations on Friday, March 11 through Sunday, March 27, before closing again on March 28 through the fall of 2022 for renovations.  Visiting hours during its temporary reopening are Thursdays through Sundays from 10 to 5:30.

