These DC-Area Bars and Restaurants Are Fundraising for Ukraine

As Russian attacks on Ukraine continue, and the humanitarian crisis grows, a number of DC-area bars and restaurants are stepping up to help.

The biggest contributor so far is, of course, José Andrés and World Central Kitchen. The chef and his nonprofit are on the front lines serving hot meals to refugees and others. You can donate here.

We’ll keep updating this list as more fundraisers launch. Send additional events and specials to Aspiegel@washingtonian.com

Apéro

2622 P St., NW

Georgetown’s caviar-and-Champagne bar doesn’t source Russian caviar, but owner Elli Benchimol bought Russian vodka last year to match with the roe. Instead of dumping it like some others, Benchimol says she’ll donate all proceeds from happy hour sales of Green Mark and Russian Standard martinis (both $8) to World Central Kitchen. (Happy hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 4-6 PM and 9-10 PM). “It seems like a better plan then dumping it down the drain,” says Benchimol. “Although I don’t see many people ordering it, at least it will go towards helping the victims of this insanity.”

Bakers Against Racism

The grassroots fundraising effort launched by three DC pastry chefs during the racial justice protests last summer—and raised an eye-popping $2.5 million globally. Now they’re back with a #bakeforukraine fundraiser. Similar to bake sales past, this is a global effort where individual home bakers—as well as chefs and restaurateurs—sell baked goods, and then donate proceeds to charities and relief organizations of their choosing (there’s a list of recommended ones here). Interested in buying or baking? See here for more info.

Dacha

1600 Seventh St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE

The beer gardens in Shaw and Navy Yard—which count several Ukrainian expats as employees—are raising money for several organizations aiding civilians in Ukraine, including UNICEF. Check their Instagram stories for more information.

D Light Cafe and Bakery

2475 18th St., NW

The Adams Morgan bakery helmed by two Ukrainian sisters will host a weeklong fundraiser starting on Tuesday, March 1. Specials include cookies decorated with the country’s flag, and a trivia night planned for Thursday. Check their Instagram for more details.

Il Canale

1065 31st St., NW

From March 1-3, the Georgetown pizza restaurant will donate 10 percent of all checks (before tax and tip) to Ukrainian war efforts.

Ivy and Coney

1537 7th St., NW

The Shaw bar is hosting its annual Pączki Day on March 1, and will donate 100 percent of proceeds from pierogi sales to HIAS refugee relief efforts. All customers also get a free pączki (Polish doughnut) with the purchase of a beer.

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls – Dupont Circle

1303 19th St., NW

Owner Rusty Kurtov, an immigrant from Ukraine, is hosting a fundraiser on Thursday, March 3, when 100 percent of store sales will be donated to support Ukrainian people.

