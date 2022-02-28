Ukraine, Last Chance to Ice Skate, and the Embassy of Sweden: Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 2/28-3/6

Happy March!
Hello Neighbor,
Happy Ash Wednesday to those who celebrate.
So, What Should You Do February 28-March 6?
For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:
- The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside.
- The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside.
- The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.
- The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.
- And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.
Top 6 Picks of the Week
1. Ukraine. 🇺🇦 Dacha Shaw will be donating a portion of sales from their best-selling pilsners to UNICEF. Ukrainian sister-owned DLight Bakery in Adams Morgan will be hosting a cookie bake sale fundraiser starting Tuesday. They will also be hosting a trivia fundraiser (Thu, $10 min donation, 🛋, Adams Morgan).
2. Your last chance to ice skate. ⛸ The National Gallery of Art’s ice rink closes for the season on Sunday. In case you miss your chance this week, the Washington Harbour’s Ice Rink will close in two weeks on March 13.
3. Arctic highways. 🇸🇪 The House of Sweden invites the public for an exclusive exhibition preview that showcases artwork and duodji Sami handicrafts by 12 Indigenous artists from Sápmi, Canada, and Alaska (Thu, 🆓, 🛋/💉, Georgetown).
4. When was the last time you watched DC sports? There’s a little bit for everyone this week. Watch the Capitals vs. Maple Leafs (Mon, $21+, 🛋, Chinatown), the Capitals vs. Hurricanes (Thurs $25+, 🛋, Chinatown), or Capitals vs. Kraken (Sat, $79+, 🛋, Chinatown). For those interested in basketball, cheer on the Wizards vs. Pistons (Tue, $7+, 🛋, Chinatown), the Wizards vs. Hawks (Fri, $16+ 🛋, Chinatown), or the Wizards vs. Pacers (Sun, $14+, 🛋, Chinatown).
5. Women’s history in Georgetown.🧍♀️Dumbarton House is hosting a panel about the history of women in Georgetown (Thurs, $40, 🛋, Georgetown) as well as a walking tour (Sun, $20, 🌲, Georgetown).
6. Three years of beer. 🍺🌈 Celebrating their three-year anniversary, Red Bear Brewing Co. is giving away 300 pints of beer. The first 100 people on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday can enjoy a 🆓 pint of their choice (Fri-Sun, 🆓, 🛋, NoMA).
Everything Else This Week
- The largest collection of statues of women ever assembled together. ⭐️ Starting Saturday in the Smithsonian gardens, find 120 statues of life-size 3D-printed women showcasing the power of women and girls in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) (starts Sat, 🌲, 🆓, National Mall). There’s related programming to the statues including a lightning round talks of women in STEM (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, National Mall).
- Crafting corner. 🌿 Brush up on your plant-care basics (Thu, $28, 🛋, Ballston) or make your own terrarium (Wed, $60, 🛋, Union Market). Spice up your space with a room spray (Thurs, $60, 🛋, Union Market) or your clothing with needle turn appliqué (Sun, $45, 🛋, Alexandria).
- Fat Tuesday. 💜💚💛 Head to WHINO for a special Mardi Gras celebration with drinks, beads, and a costume contest (Tues, 🆓 entry, 🛋 Arlington). Discover with Profs and Pints the sounds of New Orleans (Tues, $13, 🛋, Georgetown). If you’re in need of feathered masks and beads, head to the Rosslyn Trike during lunch for some 🆓 Mardi Gras swag (Tues, 🆓, 🌲, Rosslyn). Enjoy an all-you-can-eat-and-drink, NOLA-style pig roast and dessert at Michele’s Mardi Gras party (Sun, $85, 🛋, Downtown).
- For those with little ones. 🧸 Meet 25 female explorers and scientists as part of National Geographic’s “No Boundaries” (Wed, 🆓, 💻). Be inspired at a Science Family Day (Sun, 🆓, 🛋, National Mall). Head outdoors for a family nature exploration in the city as part of Kingman Explorers (Wed, 🆓, Kingman and Heritage Island).
- Independent Film Festival. 🎞 Enjoy the oldest independent film festival in DC. Besides films, you can catch a filmmaker happy hour, a panel about Afghan experiences, and a locations tour (Wed-Sun, $, 🛋, Silver Spring/Penn Quarter).
- Female-centered lectures. 🧠 Uncover how marriage was once the lottery (Sun, $13, 🛋, Dupont Circle), how we can advocate for the inclusion of female-led perspectives in the world of media (Thurs, 🆓, 💻), or how sexuality, language, and gender play a role in the contemporary glass field (Wed, 🆓, 💻).
- Were they on a break? 🦞 Join a Friends-themed trivia at Atlas Brew Works (Thu, 🆓, 🛋, Ivy City). By the way, the immersive Friends experience is coming to DC soon.
- Spring cleaning. 🌳 Join the US National Arboretum for an afternoon of environmental conservation by pulling invasive vines and weeds from the restored Springhouse Run (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, National Arboretum).
- The language revolution. 🇨🇳 The Planet Word museum is hosting a book talk about the standardization and reinvention of the Chinese language and its accessibility to the modern world and digital technology (Wed, 🆓, 💻).
- Capital Irish Film Festival. 🇮🇪 The 16th Annual Capital Irish Film Festival returns (Wed-Sun, $, 🛋, Silver Spring).
- Art things. 🖼 Enjoy an art pop-up at The Grand Duchess (Thu-Sun, $, 🛋, Adams Morgan) or the art opening at Legacy Gallery of “sugar, honey, ice tea,” by Nia Keturah (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, 14th St). In terms of art talks, uncover how Blackness was used in the works of Carrie Mae Weems (Fri, 🆓, 💻), how artists view New York City (Fri, 🆓, 💻), and how to mix shapes and colors with interior designer Corey Damen Jenkins (Wed, $10, 💻).
Your Neighbor,
Jade (@clockoutdc)