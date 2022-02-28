Ukraine, Last Chance to Ice Skate, and the Embassy of Sweden: Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 2/28-3/6

Happy March!

So, What Should You Do February 28-March 6?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:

The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside .

The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.

The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test .

And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free .

Top 6 Picks of the Week

1. Ukraine. 🇺🇦 Dacha Shaw will be donating a portion of sales from their best-selling pilsners to UNICEF. Ukrainian sister-owned DLight Bakery in Adams Morgan will be hosting a cookie bake sale fundraiser starting Tuesday. They will also be hosting a trivia fundraiser (Thu, $10 min donation, 🛋, Adams Morgan).

2. Your last chance to ice skate. ⛸ The National Gallery of Art’s ice rink closes for the season on Sunday. In case you miss your chance this week, the Washington Harbour’s Ice Rink will close in two weeks on March 13.

3. Arctic highways. 🇸🇪 The House of Sweden invites the public for an exclusive exhibition preview that showcases artwork and duodji Sami handicrafts by 12 Indigenous artists from Sápmi, Canada, and Alaska (Thu, 🆓, 🛋/💉, Georgetown).

4. When was the last time you watched DC sports? There’s a little bit for everyone this week. Watch the Capitals vs. Maple Leafs (Mon, $21+, 🛋, Chinatown), the Capitals vs. Hurricanes (Thurs $25+, 🛋, Chinatown), or Capitals vs. Kraken (Sat, $79+, 🛋, Chinatown). For those interested in basketball, cheer on the Wizards vs. Pistons (Tue, $7+, 🛋, Chinatown), the Wizards vs. Hawks (Fri, $16+ 🛋, Chinatown), or the Wizards vs. Pacers (Sun, $14+, 🛋, Chinatown).

5. Women’s history in Georgetown.🧍‍♀️Dumbarton House is hosting a panel about the history of women in Georgetown (Thurs, $40, 🛋, Georgetown) as well as a walking tour (Sun, $20, 🌲, Georgetown).

6. Three years of beer. 🍺🌈 Celebrating their three-year anniversary, Red Bear Brewing Co. is giving away 300 pints of beer. The first 100 people on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday can enjoy a 🆓 pint of their choice (Fri-Sun, 🆓, 🛋, NoMA).

