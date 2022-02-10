Calling All Rachel and Ross Fans: “The Friends Experience” Is Coming to DC

Have you always dreamt of dancing by the fountain in the opening credits of decade-long ’90s sitcom Friends? Or of lounging on the notorious orange Chesterfield couch at Central Perk? In March, you’ll have the chance. “The Friends Experience”—the latest immersive show headed to DC—will let you unleash your inner Phoebe (or Chandler, Ross, Joey, Rachel, or Monica).

The interactive show, run by Superfly X (also behind the similarly immersive Seinfeld and The Office experiences), has appeared in New York, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, and other cities. It features several props and sets, and plenty of photo ops. Past shows have included replicas of Rachel and Monica’s kitchen, Joey and Chandler’s foosball table, and the 18 page letter Rachel gave to Ross. You can even role-play your way through Ross’s bungled attempt to haul a giant sofa up a narrow New York apartment staircase. PIVOT!

The Friends Experience, at 1025 F Street NW, starts Mar 17, 2022. Tickets are now on sale, and start at $42.