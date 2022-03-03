A rare opportunity to own an extraordinary detached, corner Victorian situated on a double lot. Historic façade & magazine quality contemporary interiors. Stunning eat-in kitchen. Private English garden. Hardwood floors throughout. Off-street parking behind the house. Large cellar for ample storage. Five blocks from the Capitol and Union Station. A perfect front yard to chat with neighbors on a vibrant block. Whole Foods and Giant Foods nearby.
