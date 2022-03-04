Welcome home to this renovated true two-bedroom condo in the heart of the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington DC. Unit #1 welcomes you with a patio perfect for an evening beverage or morning coffee.

Entering through a glass door you are greeted by an open living space with hardwood floors throughout and a modern kitchen with beautiful quartz countertops. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, lots of modern cabinetry and a convenient eat-in counter.

The on-trend bathroom provides clean finishes with designer tilework, lighting and vanity. The first bedroom has a full glass door with egress to the back of the building and the second bedroom has two oversized windows bringing amazing natural lighting. The building has two other units, is pet friendly and has low condo fees.

Location, location, location! Numerous hot spots right around the corner including Big Bear Cafe, Red Hen, Dacha Beer Garden and Right Proper Brewery just to name a few. Union Market is moments away with all its shopping and food options. Enjoy convenient access to both Shaw and NOMA Metro Station.

Address: 1615 1st Street NW, #1, Washington, DC 20001

Contact:

c 443.465.2912

o 301.608.1454

susan@donnakerrgroup.com