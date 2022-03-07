Embassy Events, Persian New Year, Wine Parties: Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 3/7-3/13

Spring Forward, Washington!

Hello Neighbor,

Remember to adjust your clocks on Sunday for Daylight Savings.

So, What Should You Do March 7-13?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:

The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside .

The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.

The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test .

And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.

Top 6 Picks of the Week

1. Persian New Year. 💐 Visit the Asian Art Museum for a special display of flowers including tulips and hyacinths to celebrate spring and Nowruz (starts Sat, 🆓, 🛋, National Mall). There are two celebrations this weekend including the Arts Walk’s Norooz Market (Sat, $, 🌲, Brookland) and the Nowruz Festival (Sun, 🆓 entry 🛋/ 🌲, Tysons).

2. March150. 🎨 Torpedo Factory will be hosting its perennial favorite March150 – where proceeds of the art exhibit will benefit future exhibitions and programs at Target Gallery and the Torpedo Factory Art Center. Head to the opening party and reception (Sat, $30, 🛋, Alexandria).

3. Celebrating wine. 🍷 Park View’s Sonny’s Pizza will be hosting a wine celebration in honor of the beginning of the vineyard’s growing season, called “budbreak” (Wed/Thurs, $10, 🌲, Park View). Head to Union Market to uncover the Women Who Rule Wine (Thurs, $15, 🛋, Union Market).

4. A Dedication of Torah mantels. 🕍 The Embassy of the Czech Republic, in collaboration with Congregation Beth El, invites the public to a dedication of Roah mantles for the Pilsen Synagogue at this Celebration of Hope. Enjoy poems, songs, and a light reception (Wed, 🆓, 🛋, Van Ness).

5. Women in Art. 🖼 Join Shop Made in DC for a SHE DC Art Show Opening Party (Fri, $20, 🛋, Union Market). If you’re looking for more opportunities to purchase art from women, stop by metrobar for a Womxns History Month Art Market (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Edgewood). Hear from performance and activist artists Rada Akbar and Laurie Anderson (Tues, 🆓, 💻), or textile artist Angela Hennessy (Tues, 🆓, 💻).

6. Advocacy quilts. 🦒 Thirty-nine art quilts on Kenyan wildlife (Fri/Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Foggy Bottom) will pop-up this weekend at the Textile Museum. These quilts were created by the Sister Artists composed of Kenyan and North American artists over 18 months. While viewing, maybe check out their newest exhibit “Indian Textiles: 1,000 Years of Art and Design.” For those interested in needlework, you may want to visit the Woodlawn & Pope-Leighey House’s 59th Annual Needwork Show (ongoing, $15, 🛋, Alexandria).

Everything Else This Week

Your Neighbor,

Jade (@clockoutdc)

Join the conversation!