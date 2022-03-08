6 Food and Drink Specials for Women’s History Month

Tonight, March 8, women in the sake industry are coming together at Cranes (724 Ninth St., NW) to highlight and educate about Japan’s famous drink. There’s a $325 omakase menu with five sake pairings. Tickets at varying times can be purchased here.

Each year, Brightwood Park cidery Anxo collaborates on a Women’s History Month brew with Vermont’s Eden Cider. Starting at 4 PM today, March 8, Anxo will donate $1 of every dine-in can or takeout four-pack of the resulting cider (called Nevertheless) to Planned Parenthood. You can order for pickup or delivery via Anxo’s Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop, or visit the cidery (711 Kennedy St., NW).

In honor of Women’s History Month, Buffalo & Bergen owner Gina Chersevani is holding a cocktail hour Thursdays through Sundays until the end of March at her Union Market location (1309 Fifth St., NE). Look for “trilogy tasting trays” ($33-$75) holding a trio of women-inspired cocktails. There’s also an $8 punch of the day.

The biggest, most ambitious event of the month comes courtesy of non-profit Re: Her, which advocates for female empowerment in the hospitality industry. Monday, March 14 at 6 PM, it’s bringing together an impressive group of 24 female chefs, restaurateurs, and cocktail and wine experts for a multi-course, family-style dinner at the Wharf location of Hank’s Oyster Bar (701 Wharf St., SW). Look for contributions from A.J. Johnson (Serenata); Tiffany MacIsaac (Buttercream Bakeshop); Sonya Ali (Ben’s Chili Bowl); Rochelle Cooper and Hollis Silverman (the Duck and the Peach/La Collina); and Mary Sue Milliken, the famed Los Angeles chef who is also a co-founder of Re:Her. Tickets, $180 per person, are available here.

Re: Her has also put together several other events, including panel discussions, dinners, and beer tastings, from Monday, March 14 to Sunday, March 27.

Logan Circle’s female-focused Hotel Zena (1155 14th St, NW) has a slate of events and talks throughout the month. On Tuesday, March 15, its Figleaf Bar & Lounge will host a Ruth Bader Ginsburg-inspired “paint and sip” event. The $45 ticket includes a glass of wine.

Throughout March, 14th Street corridor wine bar Cork (1805 14th St., NW) is celebrating female winemakers with a series of flights.