Branching Out From Skinny Jeans? Here Are Three Ways to Wear New Denim.

Politics & Fashion blogger Tashira Halyard says statement denim is on trend for spring.

Photograph of Tashira by Marissa Rose Photography.

Tashira Halyard is an anti-racism equity consultant and founder of the DC lifestyle blog and YouTube channel Politics & Fashion (@politicsandfshn on Instagram). Here, she shows how she’ll be wearing one of her favorite spring trends: statement denim.

Weekend Brunch

Top: “Tori” sweater by Hanifa, $199 at hanifa.co. Jeans: “Pieced Angled” straight-leg jeans by Agolde, $250 at farfetch.com. Bag: Small “Roman Stud the Handle Bag” in metallic nappa by Valentino, $3,250 at valentino.com. Shoes: “Faythe” sandal by Tony Bianco, $170 at revolve.com.

 

Friend’s Birthday

Top: Crystal-embellished heart jacket by Area, $780 at Neiman Marcus. Jeans: Crystal-embellished heart jeans by Area, $780 at Neiman Marcus. Shoes: Air Jordan 1 Mid sneakers, $289 at farfetch.com. Bag: “Swipe” leather tote by Coperni, $411 at farfetch.com.

 

Vacation Mode

Top: “Impression” puff-sleeve plissé crop top by Aje, $275 at Moda Operandi. Jeans: Denim front-pleat wide-leg pants by Fe Noel, $390 at shopbop.com. Bag: Logo-embroidered fringe cross-body bag by Marni, $990 at farfetch.com. Shoes: “Vlogo” woven sliders by Valentino Garavani, $690 at farfetch.com.

Photograph of Crystal-embellished heart jeans and jacket courtesy of Neiman Marcus.
Other photographs courtesy of retailers.
This article appears in the March 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

