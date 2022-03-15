Don’t Want to Say Goodbye to Winter Yet? Here’s Your Bucket List

We’re coming up on the final days of the winter season, which means the weather is getting warmer and the cherry blossoms are unfurling. But if you aren’t ready to let go of winter just yet, here are a few winter activities you can still do before the spring equinox on Sunday.

Enjoy a cup of hot cocoa or apple cider

Nothing says ~winter vibes~ more than a steaming hot cup of cocoa or apple cider. Spice up your last days of winter with a Relajo Hot Chocolate from the Royal. The Latin-inspired cafe adds a blend of spices to its rendition of the creamy beverage. If dairy isn’t your thing, grab some hot mulled cider from Tryst in Adams Morgan. The coffeehouse steeps apple cider with a tea blend made from apple, mango, and hibiscus, among other herbs.

Go ice skating at Pentagon Row

Most of the outdoor ice skating rinks have already closed for the season, but you can still head to Pentagon Row for one last spin on the ice until March 20. Reservations are required. Admission is $11 or $10 for children (12 and under) and seniors. If needed, guests can rent skates for $5.

Cheer on the Washington Capitals at a home game

Watch the Washington Capitals take on the New York Islanders tonight at Capital One Arena. You can still grab some last-minute tickets for as low as $27. If you’re not one for spontaneous plans, you can see Washington’s beloved ice hockey team play against the Dallas Stars on Sunday instead.

Check out some winter-themed art

The number of winter activities to do in the area may be dwindling, but the city’s seemingly endless supply of art isn’t going anywhere. The Smithsonian American Art Museum has a ton of winter-themed artwork accented by snowy landscapes that you can view in-person and online.

