Oh. My. God. Could you be any more nostalgic? The “Friends Experience,” a traveling exhibition that re-creates sets from the ’90s TV juggernaut, lands in DC on Thursday, March 17, at the old Woodies space at 1025 F Street, Northwest. Washingtonian got a preview of what you’ll see, including Ross’s ill-fated sofa (“PIVOT! PIVOT!”), an interactive display of Rachel’s haircuts, and simulations of Monica’s apartment and Central Perk.

The Friends Experience runs through June 5. Tickets cost $34-42.