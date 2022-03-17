News & Politics

Fiona Apple Really, Really Wants You To Call These Maryland Lawmakers

The "Criminal" singer is advocating to make virtual access to courtrooms permanent.

Written by
| Published on
Fiona Apple at Damrosch Park Aug 8, 2015. Photo by Sachyn Mital via Wikimedia Commons.

Last year, Fiona Apple skipped the Grammy awards—her pandemic album Fetch the Bolt Cutters won two of them—in order to bring attention to a surprising cause for an LA-based pop star: transparency and virtual access in Maryland courtrooms. 

It wasn’t just a passing fixation. Wednesday night, Apple took to social media, begging fans to call two Maryland lawmakers to lobby to make virtual access to courtrooms, which had been allowed during the pandemic, a permanent thing. 

In a Twitter video posted by CourtwatchPG, a grassroots organization that pushes for such transparency in local courtrooms, the indie artist asks that all “caring people”—even those who are phone-shy (Apple says she herself suffers from “phonephobia”)—pick up the phone and call Maryland house delegate Luke Clippinger and state senator William C. Smith, Jr.. The goal is to advance House Bill 647 and Senate Bill 469, in order to “keep our courts fair, open and transparent.” 

Not sure what to say? Apple even provides a script. The cause has gained traction from Fiona Apple stans and criminal justice advocates alike:

 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
David Tran
David Tran
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day