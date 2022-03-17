Last-Minute DC-Area Ideas 3/17-3/20: Frozen Cocktails, St. Patrick’s Day, and Urban Legends of Japan

Happy 7 PM Sunsets!

So, What Should You Do?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:

The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside .

The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.

And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.

The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test .

Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans

1. Fun drinking opportunities.

Frozen cocktail, anyone? 🍹 Reopening with a new look, groovy frozen cocktail bar Electric Cool-Aid will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day all weekend long. Try a frozen Shamrock Shake, a frozen Irish Coffee, or an Irish Slammer with Guinness and Irish Coffee Slurp.

A fun cocktail class. 🍸 Or, head to an Icelandic Cocktail Class (Fri, 🆓, 🛋, Capitol Hill) as part of the Taste of Iceland culture festival happening all week long.

Home of a DC brewer. 🍻 After taking a tour of the historic Brewmaster’s Castle, catch a drink afterwards in the 1921 Biergarten (Thurs, $10, 🛋, Dupont Circle).

Victura Park. 🌳 Head to the REACH to the reopening of one of DC’s favorite wine and beer gardens (Thurs, 🆓, 🌲, Kennedy Center) . While there, stop by the Kennedy Center and check out the new art exhibit, COAL + ICE .

St. Patrick’s Day. 🍀 Wrap up your celebrations at the Ireland at The Wharf festival with a Guinness Beer Garden, Irish dancers, and performances (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, The Wharf).

A cocktail party. 🍦 Foxtrot is hosting a panel of female food entrepreneurs including Cherry Bombe and Dolcezza Gelato (Fri, $40, 🛋, Georgetown).

2. They were on a break. 🦞 For diehard fans, the FRIENDS Experience opens with five photo opportunities (step into Monica’s kitchen!) and countless mementos from the show. Unfortunately, there’s no coffee inside this Central Perk (ongoing, $42 adult, 🛋, Downtown).

3. A comedy show in an apartment. I’m serious. 🎭 Head to Columbia Heights for a local comedy show, “House Rules,” hosted in a comic’s apartment. (Disclaimer: I never recommend going into a stranger’s home, but I know this person.) (Sat, $5, 🛋, Columbia Heights).

4. Smallpox and urban legends of Japan. 🤒🇯🇵 The American History Museum will be opening the exhibit “Discovery and Revelation” (starts Fri, 🆓, 🛋, National Mall), which looks at the critical exchange between religion and science from smallpox to the digital age. Or, discover urban legends of early modern Japan at the Asian Art museum’s exhibit Underdogs and Antiheroes: Japanese Prints from the Moskowitz Collection (starts Sat, 🆓, 🛋, National Mall).

5. Support Ukraine. 🇺🇦 The Saint Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral of Metropolitan Washington DC will be hosting a Ukrainian Bazaar again to raise money for humanitarian aid (Sun, free, 🌲, Silver Spring).

What Is on Our Radar: Bridgerton IRL

Dear Reader, in light of the return next week of my favorite TV show, Bridgerton, I thought I would highlight some historic homes you can visit in the area.

Dumbarton House. 🎀 Transport back in time with the museum’s extensive collection of furniture, paintings, ceramics, textiles, and silver primarily from the Federal period (1789 to 1825).

Mount Vernon . 🍷 The home of George Washington , need I say more? Check out their wine festival in the spring or harvest festival in the fall.

Hillwood. 👛 The former home of Marjorie Merriweather Post has one of the largest decorative art collections in DC, with Russian arts dating to the House of Romanov including Fabergé eggs.

Lee-Fendall House. 🏡 Located in Alexandria, the Lee-Fendall House explores the experiences of the people who “lived and worked on the property from 1785 to 1969.” The house hosts a variety of events such as Civil War-themed tours and architecture tours.

Tudor Place. 🌿 This Federal-period home houses 180,000 decorative objects and is the largest such collection in the area outside Mount Vernon. In May they’re having a garden party.

Jade (@clockoutdc)

