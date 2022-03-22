MAP: DC Street Closures for Saturday’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K

The United Airlines Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K returns to DC on Saturday, March 26 for the second time within a year after its pandemic-induced hiatus. The 5K race will start 8 AM, kicking off at C Street, NE and ending at RFK Stadium. Meanwhile, the scenic half marathon will kick off downtown (Constitution Ave. and 14th St., NW) at 8:30 AM and will also end at RFK Stadium. Both races will feature live bands stationed along each route to entertain runners as they dash past iconic landmarks, such as the Capitol Building and Lincoln Memorial, towards the finish line.

Here are the races’ routes. The organizers and the Metropolitan Police Department have announced several street closures and parking restrictions to accommodate them, starting as early as midnight on Saturday. Closure times are staggered, with streets reopening on a rolling basis between noon and 3 PM.

Here are a map and list of street closures for Saturday’s races:

These streets will be closed to all traffic from 3 AM to 12 PM on Saturday, March 26:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 9th Street, NW

These streets will be closed to all traffic from 6:30 AM to 2 PM on Saturday, March 26:

Constitution Avenue between 15th Street and 23rd Street, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road, NW

Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street, NW

5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW

Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street, NW

North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW

K Street, NW from North Capitol Street to 4th Street NE

H Street from 4th Street to 13 Street NE

13th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NE

C Street from 13th Street to 22nd Street, NE

These streets will not allow parking between 12:01 AM to 3 PM on Saturday, March 26:

Constitution Avenue, NW from 9th Street to 12th Street, NW

10th Street, NW from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street, NW from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street, NW from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue, NW from Constitution Avenue to 18th Street, NW

18th Street, NW from Virginia Avenue to F Street, NW

19th Street, NW from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

27th Street, NW from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW

I Street, NW from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Calvert Street, NW from Adams Mill Road to 24th Street, NW

Adams Mill Road, NW from 18th Street to Calvert Street, NW

Columbia Road, NW from 16th Street to 18th Street, NW

Harvard Street, NW from 5th Street to 16th Street NW

4th Street to 5th Street, NW from Bryant Street to Harvard Street, NW

Bryant Street, NW from North Capitol Street to 4th Street, NW

North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to Adams Street NW

K Street, NE from North Capitol Street to 4th Street, NE

H Street, NE from 1st Street to 14th Street, NE

13th Street, NE from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NE

Constitution Avenue, NE from 1st Street to 14th Street, NE

C Street, NE from 14th Street to 22nd Street, NE

If you’re unsure how to navigate through the closures, the organizers have also provided a guide on how to maneuver around the closed-off areas:

