7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Starting Thursday, March 24, the AC Hotel National Harbor (156 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill), Gaylord National Resort (201 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill), MGM National Harbor (101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill), and the Flight Deck at The Capital Wheel (141 American Way, Oxon Hill), are putting together a “cocktail trail” at National Harbor. Until Sunday, March 27, sip your way through spring- and summer-inspired cocktails along the waterfront. The first 50 people at any location to buy a drink and mention “cocktail trail” will win a free ticket for The Capital Wheel.

Women-owned DC distillery Republic Restoratives, and wine store Vitis are teaming up Thursday, March 24, for a cocktail class in honor of Women’s History Month. Their Drinking Like A Lady: Cocktails 101 session will run from 6:30 to 8:30 PM at Union Market’s “work-from-home space” Niche (1309 Fifth St. NE). The event costs $15 to participate.

Looking for a full-bodied self-care experience? The Shaw location of Italian sandwich shop Capo Deli (715 Florida Ave. NW) is bringing back its popular Therapist & Tequila night. On Thursday, March 24, grab a drink and join an open dialogue with therapists Audra Lee and Heather Brown. Tickets for the conversation, which runs from 6 to 8 PM, are $20 and can be purchased here.

Cookbook author, columnist, and chef J. Kenji López-Alt, is joining the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art (1050 Independence Ave. SW, Meyer Auditorium) Thursday, March 24, for a conversation about his newest cookbook, The Wok. Join in-person or virtually from 6:45 to 8 PM. The event is $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Tickets can be bought here.

Saturday, March 26, is a good day for pizza-lovers in Virginia. From 2 to 4 PM at Shirlington’s Stellina (2800 S. Randolph St., Arlington) take a make-your-own pizza class for $32 per person. Over in Leesburg, Wild Wood Pizza (1600 Village Market Blvd.) is hosting a kid-friendly pizza class from 11 AM to 12:30 PM ($15 per person). Sign up here.

NoMa is getting into the cherry-blossom spirit. On Saturday, March 26, hit the NoMa in Bloom festival from 10 AM until 3 PM. The event starts with a morning 5K run with the NoMa Run Club, and the party continues at Alethia Tanner Park (227 Harry Thomas Way, NE) with food, music, kite-flying, and a market by Neighbors DC. RSVP for the free event here.

Northeast DC brewery DC Brau’s running club, the DC Braurunners, is turning five this year. To celebrate, DC Brau, Pacers Running, and Saucony are teaming up on Sunday, March 27, for a 5K that will benefit the City Kids Wilderness Project. The run begins at 11 AM, and both start and finish lines will be at the brewery (3178-B Bladensburg Rd. NE). The after party will be full of food, gifts, and free beers for participating runners. Registration for the run starts at $30.