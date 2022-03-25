News & Politics

The US Botanic Garden Will Fully Reopen on April 1

Indoor areas have been closed since the start of the pandemic.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph courtesy of the United States Botanic Garden

The US Botanic Garden closed in early 2020 due to the pandemic, and though outdoor areas reopened last summer, the indoor Conservatory has remained shuttered. But starting April 1, you’ll finally be able to access its flora-filled spaces. (The Children’s Garden and Southern Exposure seasonal outdoor courtyards are set to welcome visitors starting April 22.) The Conservatory’s reopening comes with a new exhibition about agriculture, called “Cultivate: Growing Food in a Changing World.”

Founded in 1820, the US Botanic Garden is the country’s oldest continuously operating public garden. Spring is a popular time to visit, with thousands of tulips and other flowers in bloom.

The Conservatory will be open daily from 10 AM to 5 PM, while the gated outdoor gardens will be open seasonal hours of 7:30 AM to 7:00 PM.  Bartholdi Fountain and Gardens will continue to be open from dawn to dusk. Admission is free and tickets are not required.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
David Tran
David Tran
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day