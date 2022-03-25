The US Botanic Garden Will Fully Reopen on April 1

The US Botanic Garden closed in early 2020 due to the pandemic, and though outdoor areas reopened last summer, the indoor Conservatory has remained shuttered. But starting April 1, you’ll finally be able to access its flora-filled spaces. (The Children’s Garden and Southern Exposure seasonal outdoor courtyards are set to welcome visitors starting April 22.) The Conservatory’s reopening comes with a new exhibition about agriculture, called “Cultivate: Growing Food in a Changing World.”

Founded in 1820, the US Botanic Garden is the country’s oldest continuously operating public garden. Spring is a popular time to visit, with thousands of tulips and other flowers in bloom.

The Conservatory will be open daily from 10 AM to 5 PM, while the gated outdoor gardens will be open seasonal hours of 7:30 AM to 7:00 PM. Bartholdi Fountain and Gardens will continue to be open from dawn to dusk. Admission is free and tickets are not required.