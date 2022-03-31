6 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

On Thursday, March 31, Old Town brasserie Bastille (606 N Fayette St., Alexandria) is putting on a four-course prix fixe dinner that will honor women in the cocktail world. Dishes will be paired with cocktails inspired by bartenders Audrey Saunders and Ada Coleman, 18th century innkeeper Betsy Flanagan, and Cactoctin Creek founder Becky Harris. The dinner, which runs from 6:30 to 9:30, is $85 a seat. Reserve a spot via Bastille’s website, OpenTable, or by calling 703-519-3776.

From Friday, April 1 until Saturday, April 9, head to Park View bar Hook Hall (3400 Georgia Ave. NW) for its Cherry Blossom Wine and Beer Festival. On Friday, April 1, at 6 PM; Sunday, April 3, at 2 and 6 PM; and Saturday, April 9, at 2 and 5 PM, try a variety of wines and beers and take in the cherry blossom-themed decor (outdoor cabanas are first come, first served) and live entertainment. You’ll leave with a commemorative cup. Tickets start at $69; a $99 VIP pass includes four take-home bottles of wine. Buy a ticket here.

NoMa beer garden Wunder Garten (1101 First St. NE) is in the midst of Cherry Fest. The two-week-long, cherry blossom-themed celebration continues on Thursday, March 31 with Cherry Night, a collaboration with the National Cherry Blossom Festival. From 4 to 7 PM, there’s a blossom happy hour with ARTECHOUSE. Lea Craigie, the national festival’s official artist, signs posters from 5 to 7 PM. At 8 PM, there’s a dance party with beats by DJ Ruben. Register for free here. On Saturday, April 2, from 8 to 11:30 PM, boogie the night away during a party honoring “divas of dance” like Whitney Houston and Megan Thee Stallion. Register for free here.

Oysterfest is back at Old Town riverfront spot Vola’s Dockside Grill (101 N. Union St, Alexandria). On Saturday, April 2 from noon to 3 PM, fill up on unlimited oysters, drinks, and a seafood buffet. Put your speed shucking skills to the test for the chance to win prizes. Tickets, $96 per person, are available here.

On Saturday, April 2, Park View’s Sonny’s Pizza (3120 Georgia Ave. NW), is hosting Abbondanza!, a natural wine party. For $65, you’ll get unlimited wine and pizza from 1 to 4 PM. A VIP ticket, $85 per person, grants early access starting at noon and special, limited quantity wines. Get tickets here.