Last-Minute DC-Area Ideas 3/31-4/3: Ukrainian Folk Dance, Henna, and Pop-Up Markets

Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans

  • A trip to the tropics–on the National Mall. 🌴 Head to the US Botanic Gardens and enjoy the conservatory, which reopens to the public on Friday. Wander through the tropics, a Hawaiian landscape, or a tropical rainforest. 
  • Date-night ideas. 💞 The Hirshhorn will be open for extended hours on April 1 and 2 for the opening of the exhibit “One With Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection.” Join a festive Blossoms After Dark (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Downtown) at Franklin Park with petal punch, live music, and dancing. Enjoy BBQ, music, and vibes at the Eckington Hall party closing of “Enchant This” (Sat, 🆓 entry, 🛋, Eckington). Listen to live jazz, watch a play, and indulge in refreshments at the Spring Issue Launch of Struggle Magazine (Thurs, $20, 🛋, Bloomingdale). Partake in a natural-wine party at Sonny’s Abbondanza! (Sat, $55, 🌲, Park View).
  • An art gallery for Afghanistan. 🇦🇫 Take part in a Blossom Afghanistan Fundraiser Art Gallery at Lapis (Fri, $30, 🛋, Adams Morgan) with henna, a flower bar, drinks, and desserts. 
  • Ukrainian folk dance. 🇺🇦 The Carpathia Folk Dance Ensemble will be at Millennium Stage performing folk dances from Eastern Europe. Besides dances from Poland, Romania, and Macedonia, the performance will also include Ukraine’s national dance, Hopak (Fri, 🆓, 🛋, Kennedy Center). 
  • Pop-up markets this weekend. 🛍 There are plenty of pop-up markets this weekend including the Cherry Blossom Artisan Market (Sun, 🆓 entry, 🌲, Georgia Ave.) at Capitol Cider House. Serenata is hosting a Meet the Makers (Sun, 🆓 entry, 🌲, Union Market). Or join Made in DC makers for a picnic at Petals in the Park (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Downtown) at Franklin Park.
  • Sun Ra Arkestra. 🚀 Dance with legendary Afro-futurist jazz group as seen on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, Sun Ra Arkestra (Sun, $40, 🐼, Downtown). Complementing the event is screening of Sun Ra’s “Space Is the Place(Sat, 🆓, 🐼, Downtown) and Afrofuturistic shorts. 

 

What Is On Our Radar: Upcoming Embassy Events

Embassy events are back! Here are a few upcoming free screen showings that may interest you. If you enjoy international film, you may also want to check out the upcoming Filmfest DC starting April 21.

  • 4/1 The documentary “Mr. Landsbergis” at the Embassy of Lithunia. Learn about music professor Vytautas Landsbergis, who became a charismatic leader of the Lithuanian independence movement (🆓).
  • 4/5 Enjoy the film “Unveiled” at the Embassy of France. The film is about of an Iranian interpreter who escapes to Germany to avoid capital punishment for homosexual activity ($5). 
  • 4/5 Watch “Sami Blood” outside on the roof of the House of Sweden. It’s about a reindeer-breeding Sámi girl who is exposed to the racism of the 1930’s at her boarding school (🆓).
  • 4/5 The Former Residence of the Ambassador of Spain is hosting a screening of “Longa Noite,” about a man’s return to his village after the Spanish Civil War (🆓).

 

