Sandwich Shop Cracked Eggery Opens in Shaw This Weekend

The team at Cracked Eggery doesn’t like to use the “b word” (breakfast) when it comes to their food truck or Cleveland Park fast-casual restaurant. For co-founder Mike Tabb, decadent egg sandwiches are an anytime affair. That being said, there are plenty of b-words to be had at the new Cracked Eggery opening in Shaw on Saturday, April 2—namely bacon, burgers, bowls, buttery challah buns, and yes, breakfast-style items all day.

What started as a stall at the Cleveland Park Farmer’s Market has grown into two Insta-worthy, egg-centric Cracked restaurants, plus a roving food truck for catering and neighborhood drops. Decked-out sandwiches are fan favorites, including the Mayor with bacon, scrambled eggs, two cheeses (melty American and cheddar), and creamy “cracked sauce.” Other creations star local ingredients like Logan sausage patties or Ivy City smoked salmon with a fried egg, caper tapenade, cream cheese, and everything seasoning. All are served on toasted challah buns from Lyon Bakery.

If you’re not into eggs sandwiches, there are stacked Pat LaFrieda burgers—runny egg optional—several varieties of sweet or savory tots, French toast sticks, and loaded bowls like the Korean-inspired “Seoul Mate” with sous vide pork belly and fried egg over rice with all the fixings. There are also simpler, smaller creations for kids, like grilled cheese. Mornings influence the drinks—think coffee, cold brew, and OJ.

The new Shaw location boasts 14 seats, but it’s mainly designed for quick counter-service and takeout, plus ample shelves for contact-free pickup of online orders. To meet the newly expanded delivery zone, the team invested heavily in takeout packaging that will keep to-go orders toasty—breakfast, maybe, but no cold eggs here.

Cracked Eggery Shaw. 1921 Eighth St., NW. Open daily, 7 AM to 3 PM.

