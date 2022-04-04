This new Sleepy Hollow community is raising the bar for luxury living. With just 18 new single-family homes in a close-knit enclave, Hudson Quarter delivers on location, privacy and design in spectacular fashion.

Each homesite here will sit comfortably on up to a third of an acre, and this spaciousness only continues inside the home. The three floorplans offered in this collection are expansive, with four to five bedrooms, three to four and a half baths and 4,200 to 8,000 finished square feet available to customize throughout, starting from the $1.5Ms.

Even from the outside, the distinctive exterior finishes excite the eye and draw you in. The immersive experience continues as you move throughout the home, with thoughtfully designed details in each room. This quality and sophistication is a trademark of the Guilick Group, a respected local builder known for their fresh, inspired style.

The location of this growing community is also unparalleled. Homeowners won’t have to compromise on anything at Hudson Quarter, which provides a tucked-away retreat while still having access to daily conveniences as well as some of Northern Virginia’s top destinations.

Downtown Falls Church, the Mosaic District and other popular retail and dining hubs are just a quick drive away. Washington D.C., Tysons and other regional cities are also within easy reach from nearby commuter routes. And homeowners here can enjoy outdoor recreation and local farmers markets just outside their doorstep.

A community as impressive as Hudson Quarter will not be available for long. Interested home shoppers can find additional information at HudsonQuarterInFallsChurch.com or schedule a private appointment with Iman Elagazy at Iman.Elagazy@SmithSchnider.com or 703.844.8440.