Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 4/4-4/10: White House Garden Tours, Nationals, and a Japanese Street Market

White House. 💐 The White House will open its doors to the public for Spring Garden Tours . Tickets are required, and will be distributed first-come, first-serve (Sat-Sun, free, 🌲, White House).

Play ball. ⚾️ Let’s go Nationals! It’s Opening Day this Thursday. We’re playing the Mets (Thurs, $, 🌲 , Navy Yard).

Easter Bunny. 🐰 Old Town’s Annual Bunny Hop (Sat, 🛋, free, Alexandria) includes a scavenger hunt across various shops, Ukrainian egg painting, and visiting the Easter Bunny.

Breathtaking view and film. 🧗‍♀️ Returning in person at the National Geographic Museum, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival highlights some of the best storytelling about adventure and the outdoors (Mon-Sat, $35, 🛋 , Dupont Circle).

Largest one-day celebration of Japanese culture. 🇯🇵 Indulge in one of the 20 Japanese food vendors, participate in sake tasting, wander a ginza marketplace, and take part in a cosplay contest–all of this is possible at 60th anniversary of the Sakura Matsuri -Japanese Street Festival (Sat-Sun, $15 both day early bird, 🌲, Downtown ) . Families may want to stop at the Library of Congress nearby for a Japanese Culture Day (Sat, free, 🛋, National Mall) filled with family-friendly activities such as craft-making, origami, and karate demonstrations.