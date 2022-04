The US Capitol Police have received “several reports of aggressive fox encounters” on the Capitol Grounds, the police force says in a tweet Tuesday. Chad Pergram, a reporter for Fox (no relation) News, says several people have been bitten.

Do not try to solve these problems yourself, the police counsel: animal control officers are trying to trap the animals and relocate them somewhere they would cause less mayhem.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms