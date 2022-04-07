5,500 Pounds of Everything Spice?! 8 Crazy Stats From Call Your Mother.

Since the neon-pink-hued deli Call Your Mother opened in DC’s Park View in 2018, no other local bagel business has enjoyed such viral success. You’re likely to find a line snaking outside any of its seven locations on a weekend morning—an eighth, in Old Town, is on the way—and owners Andrew Dana and Daniela Moreira aren’t slowing down. “We’ll take it to the moon if people want bagels on the moon,” says Dana. Here, a snapshot of CYM’s staggering numbers.

509,940

Eggs bought from Earth n Eats farm in 2021 (mostly for sandwiches)

45,000

Average number of bagels made each week

19,500

Most bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwiches—the top seller—sold in a month

13,000

Average number of bagels sold each weekend

8,500

Pounds of cream cheese made from scratch each month

5,500

Pounds of everything spice made per month

850

Cups of coffee sold on a busy weekend

3

Trucks that drive bagels from the Park View flagship to all other locations

This article appears in the April 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!