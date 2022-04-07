Celebrate Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Historic Confirmation With GoGo and Kid-Size SCOTUS Robes

This afternoon, the Senate is expected to confirm DC circuit court judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court, and supporters are planning a celebratory rally to mark the historic moment. The gathering—hosted by a long list of left-leaning organizations, including locally-based SPACEs in Action, Center for Popular Democracy Action, and National Women’s Law Center—will take place in front of the Supreme Court (1 First St., NE) at 4 PM tomorrow, April 8.

The celebration of SCOTUS’s first appointment of a Black woman (and also of a former public defender) will feature live music from DC organization Long Live GoGo and Baltimore Urban Inspiration Choir; SPACEs in Action activist Fari Ghamina Tumpe will serve as MC. The event will be family-friendly, with chalk, jump rope, an evening light display spelling out “Justice Jackson,” and child-size Supreme Court robes available as gifts. (If you don’t happen to be a kid, you could always check out the KBJ merch available online or copy the colorful socks her husband wore for the nomination hearing.)

For those who want to celebrate but can’t join in person, the event will be live-streamed on Facebook by progressive media company ActTV, with ASL interpretation and captions.