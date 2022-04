Advocates gathered in front of the Supreme Court on Friday, April 8, to celebrate the historic confirmation of incoming Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Jackson, a DC circuit court judge and former public defender, is the first Black woman to ever be appointed to SCOTUS. The family-friendly gathering included messages of support written in chalk and children draped in miniature Supreme Court robes.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms