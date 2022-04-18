Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 4/18-4/24: Plant Giveaways, Historic Gardens, and Pandas

Have a Great Week!
It’s a great week to be a Washingtonian!
So, What Should You Do April 18-24?
For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:
- The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside.
- The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside.
- The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.
- The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test.
- And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.
Top 5 Picks of the Week
- Earth Day. 🌏 Give back with a community tree planting (Fri, 🆓, 🌲, Michigan Park) and Plogging (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Georgetown). Or shop for plants at a 20% off Garden Party (Sat-Sun, $, 🛋, Logan Circle) and an Earth Day Plant Market (Sat, $, 🛋, Park View). Learn about sacred indigenous spaces (Fri, 🆓, ⚡️), fungus-farming ants (Tues, 🆓, ⚡️), or spring foraging (Sat, 🆓, ⚡️). Enjoy a native plant giveaway at Earth Day at Hillwood (Fri, $, 🛋, Van Ness). Watch screenings of “Earth” (Wed, 🆓, 🛋, Kennedy Center) and “Kiss the Ground” (Thurs, 🆓, ⚡️).
- A Craft Show. 🧵 Celebrate the breadth of craftsmanship at the Smithsonian Craft Show, which boasts work from over 120 artists. From categories such as ceramics to basketry to leather—there’s something for everyone (Wed, $20+, 🛋, Federal Triangle).
- 50 Years of pandas. 🐼 The National Zoo is hosting an after-hours lecture about all things pandas. Uncover what it takes to make baby pandas (Thurs, $20, 🛋, National Zoo).
- 89th Historic Garden Week in Virginia. 💐 Wander in the most beautiful gardens and homes as part of Historic Garden Week. Over 128 private properties will be open to the public, including some in Leesburg, Fairfax, and Old Town Alexandria as described in the guide book (starts Sat, $20, 🌲, various).
- National Cannabis Festival. Discover the culture of the cannabis community and the progress towards marijuana legalization at the National Cannabis Festival (Sat, $, 🌲, RFK). There will also be a competition on Sunday at Echostage.
Everything Else This Week
- For those with little ones. 🧸 Tudor Place is hosting activities related to worms (Wed, $5, 🛋, Georgetown). Paint murals and catch a library storytime at the Earth Day Festival Every Day (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Arlington). Snack on fresh donuts, hunt for eggs, and participate in relay races for the Spring Celebration & Egg Roll (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Walter Reed).
- DC newswomen. 📰 Help raise money and awareness for breast cancer causes with NewsBash. Wearing pink is encouraged (Tues, $95, 🛋, The Wharf).
- LGBTQ events. 🌈 Attend a spring sports mixer at Midlands and raise money for the DC Center for the LGBTQ community (Wed, $, 🛋/🌲, Parkview). Ever wonder how the internet became straight (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Van Ness)? Attend a book talk about being queer in Appalachia (Wed, $5, 🛋, Adams Morgan).
- One last dance. 🕺 Dance to MGMT, The Killers, and Hot Chip at this farewell Take Me Out: 2000s Indie Dance Party (Fri, $20, 🛋, 14th St.).
- Opera in two acts. 🎶 Unpack the cultural and artistic fundamentals of Chinese and Western opera at the Chinese American Museum (Wed, 🆓, 🛋, Dupont Circle).
- 65 films from over 35 countries. 🎬 Watch award-winning films from around the globe at Filmfest DC including a reception after the opening night showing of “Mission: Joy—Finding Happiness in Troubled Times” (Starts Thurs, $, 🛋— reception is $40 for opening night, Silver Spring).
- Over 50 vendors. 🛍 The Dupont Main Street pop-up market returns this weekend taking over P Street and Connecticut Avenue, NW (Sat, 🆓 entry, 🌲, Dupont Circle).
- How does go-go music relate to gentrification? Learn more at this screening of “Go-Go City” (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Penn Quarter).
- An Afrofuturist world. Janelle Monáe will be discussing her new book, “The Memory Librarian,” a collection of short fiction (Tues, $40, 🛋/💉 or $34, ⚡️, Chinatown).
