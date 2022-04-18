Washingtonian’s #1 Bagel Shop Is Closing in Dupont Circle

Bethesda Bagels, which recently took first place in Washingtonian’s Great Bagel Taste Test, is closing in Dupont Circle after 11-plus years. The Fleishman family-run bagel chain—which has six locations between DC, Maryland, and Virginia—cited an inability to come to an agreement with their landlord for a lease extension at 1718 Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The first opened on Bethesda Row in 1982.

Bagel fans can still find locations in Navy Yard, Rosslyn, Bethesda, and Rockville. The last day of service for the Dupont shop will be Sunday, April 24. Still on the search for a good Dupont-area bagel? Fan favorite Bagels Etc is still going strong—and cash only—on P Street, while local market Dawson’s carries Bullfrog Bagels to-go (third place in our taste test) and makes sandwiches on weekends.

