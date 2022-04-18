Food

Washingtonian’s #1 Bagel Shop Is Closing in Dupont Circle

Bethesda Bagels bids farewell after 11-plus years.

Bethesda Bagels is closing in Dupont. Photograph by Jeff Elkins

Bethesda Bagels, which recently took first place in Washingtonian’s Great Bagel Taste Test, is closing in Dupont Circle after 11-plus years. The Fleishman family-run bagel chain—which has six locations between DC, Maryland, and Virginia—cited an inability to come to an agreement with their landlord for a lease extension at 1718 Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. The first opened on Bethesda Row in 1982. 

 

Bagel fans can still find locations in Navy Yard, Rosslyn, Bethesda, and Rockville. The last day of service for the Dupont shop will be Sunday, April 24. Still on the search for a good Dupont-area bagel? Fan favorite Bagels Etc is still going strong—and cash only—on P Street, while local market Dawson’s carries Bullfrog Bagels to-go (third place in our taste test) and makes sandwiches on weekends.

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

