Hello Neighbor,

It’s hot out there!

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:

And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is

The 💻 indicates an event is happening

The 🌲 indicates an event is happening

The 🛋 indicates an event is happening

Boating anyone? Boats return to the C&O canal this week and tickets can be purchased here . There will be a formal celebration (Thurs, $250, 🛋, Georgetown) , too, featuring cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and live music.

Celebrating the African diaspora. 🌍 The National Gallery of Art will be hosting an Afro-Atlantic Histories Festival featuring local creators, Jamaican cuisine samplings, and live music (Sat, free, 🛋, National Mall) . Similarly, consider attending an open-mic sponsored by the National Museum of African Art, “ Africa Out Loud ” (Sat, free, 🛋, Brookland) , or learn how art responds and shapes the narratives wrought by the transatlantic slave trade (Tues, free, 💻) .

A chocolate celebration. 🍫 Indulge in samplings and chocolate education at the 5th DC Chocolate Festival (Sat, $20, 🛋, Glover Park) .

Galas everywhere. 💎 The White House Correspondents Dinner is this week! Also, the Phillips Collection is hosting its Centennial Gala with tickets available to its black-tie after party (Fri, $200+, 🛋, National Cathedral) .

Stock up on plants. 🌱 Featuring annuals, perennials, shrubs, and trees, the U.S. National Arboretum will be hosting its annual Garden Fair & Plant Sale . Besides plants there will also be food trucks at the event too (Sat, $, 🌲, National Arboretum) .

Holi DC. The Festival of Colors takes place this weekend at Bull Run Regional Park (Sun, $10, 🌲, Centerville) .