Real Estate

The Hottest Neighborhoods of Washington’s Real Estate Boom

Since the start of the pandemic, the local housing market has gone nuts. But the rising (and rising, and rising) tide hasn’t lifted all areas equally. Here’s a look at some of the places where prices and sales have soared the most—and why.

Written by
,
and
| Published on
Photo-illustration by Justin Metz.

As Covid altered what people needed in a home and where they wanted to live, the Washington real estate market went mad. Listings that get dozens of offers, houses selling for hundreds of thousands above asking, and buyers making contingency-free bids sight unseen have all become commonplace. Two years into this extreme housing shuffle seemed like the right time to take stock of which areas have experienced the most growth in price and sales volume. Using data provided by Bright MLS, the region’s multiple-listing service, we compared stats from the first quarter of 2020 (i.e., the beginning of the pandemic) with the fourth quarter of 2021. The dozen Zip codes we profiled were chosen because they reflect a diversity of reasons people have moved during this period.

 

The 10 Places in Washington Where Home Prices Have Risen the Most

Nowhere in greater Washington have prices shot up more drastically than in these ten places.

(L-R) Raquel Poindexter and sister De'Ja Irvin with her children: Cassiah Irvin (in yellow) , Cassidy Irvin (in pink), and R'eighn Irvin (train) gather for a family photo outside their new residence in highly sought-after community in Brandywine, Maryland.
Sisters Raquel Poindexter (left) and De’Ja Irvin with Irvin’s kids. Photograph by April Greer.

READ MORE >>>

 

These Are the 10 Most Expensive Places to Buy a Home in Washington

These Zip codes­—the ten most expensive places to buy a home anywhere in Washington—were among the costliest markets even before the pandemic. But several have managed to get much, much pricier.

Brian and Kristen Frazier step outside with their 16 month old daughter, Olivia, and embrace in front of their new home in Great Falls, VA.
Kristen and Brian Frazier with their daughter. Photograph by April Greer.

READ MORE  >>>

 

Tons of Homes Are Now Selling in These 10 Washington Zip Codes

Sales volume—the number of homes selling—in these ten Zip codes has risen more dramatically than anywhere else in the region.

Ali Kamal and Tahmineh Mousavi. Photograph by April Greer.

READ MORE >>>

 

Four Predictions About DC Real Estate

Including whether it will get any easier to buy a home here.

Photograph by Evy Mages

READ MORE >>>

This article appears in the April 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Marisa M. Kashino
Senior Editor

Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She oversees the magazine’s real estate and home design coverage, and writes long-form feature stories. She was a 2020 Livingston Award finalist for her two-part investigation into a wrongful conviction stemming from a murder in rural Virginia.

Michele Lerner
Michele Lerner

Michele Lerner ([email protected]) covers real estate, interior design, and personal finance.

Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. Her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Petworth.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day