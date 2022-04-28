A Weekend of Festivals

What Is on our Radar: Outdoor Fitness Classes

With ideal springtime weather, it’s the perfect time to get sweaty without the humidity.

GLDN + Tri-Fit. S kip happy hour and join an outdoor Pilates or yoga class instead on Tuesday and Wednesdays in Farragut Square, starting May 4. Classes are free, but advanced registration is required .

S Eaton Wellness at Franklin Park. Start your week right with yoga on Mondays, or spend your lunch hour meditating or tap into the weekend with Qi Gong on Friday mornings. More information can be found here .

Rosslyn refresh. Rosslyn is offering a month-long series of full-body HIIT bootcamp classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. starting May 2. The eight-class series costs $35 .

Capitol Riverfront Spring Fitness Series. Join morning “yogalates,” kickboxing, and bootcamp classes taught by instructors at VIDA Fitness, 9Round, and F45 Training at Canal Park and Yards Park starting May 1. More information can be found here .

Spring in Your Step. Ballston BID is offering free fitness classes for the month of April. You still have time to join a bodypump class on Thursday .

