A Weekend of Festivals
There are a lot of things to do this weekend!!!
So, What Should You Do?
Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans
- Washington Spirit. ⚽️ Watch the reigning 2021 National Women’s Soccer League Champions kick off their 10th season in a match against the OL Reign (Sun, $25+, 🌲, The Wharf).
- Fun in Georgetown + Glover Park. 🍫🛶🥐 After perusing the Georgetown French Market, head over to the French Embassy and indulge in chocolates or take a ride on the newly restored canal boats on the C&O canal. Also stop by the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of Bitty & Beau’s Coffee (Sat, free, 🛋, Georgetown), a coffee shop that hires individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
- Festivals and parties for everyone. 🇮🇳🍷🖼🛍🎞 Enter in a golgappa-eating contest at the Great Indian Food & Fashion Festival (Sat, free, 🌲, West Friendship). While there, sample various food stalls representing the regional culinary diversity of India and wander through a shopping bazaar. Try Jamaican cuisine, support local makers, and dance to live music at the National Gallery of Art’s Afro-Atlantic Histories Festival (Sat, free, 🛋, National Mall). Enjoy unlimited pours and pizza at Doubles & Sonny’s Natural Wine Party (Fri, $95, 🛋, Park View). Discover a variety of works across every medium at the 3rd Annual Chevy Chase Fine Art Festival (Sat-Sun, free, 🛋, Chevy Chase). Play with hues at Holi DC’s Festival of Colors (Sun, $10, 🌲, Centerville). A variety of stores in National Landing are having one-day discounts as part of a Love Local Day celebration. DC’s largest dance festival, Project Glow, takes place this weekend (Sat-Sun, $, 🌲, RFK Stadium). Watch films as part of the Bethesda Film Fest (Fri-Sat, $, 🛋, Bethesda) or Filmfest DC (until Sun, $, 🛋, Silver Spring).
- Mother’s Day fun. 💐 She Loves Me will be hosting a day of free flowers with any purchase (Sun, $, 🛋, Eckington) and a photo shoot. Capitol Cider House is hosting an Artisan Market (Sun, free, 🌲, Georgia Ave.). The Friends of the National Arboretum will be hosting its annual Garden Fair & Plant Sale (Sat, $, 🌲, National Arboretum) featuring annuals, perennials, shrubs, and trees. Calling all dog moms—Rosslyn is hosting a mini dog spa day (Thu, free, 🌲, Rosslyn) with colognes, wipes, and themed swag.
- A bit out of the box. 🧩 Enjoy a blend of trivia, comedy, and karaoke in this one-of-a-kind event (Sat, $15, 🛋, Arlington). Try out the Escape Game (Fri, $35+, 🛋, Downtown), which is opening its new location downtown this weekend. Drink to 11 years of “brew-tality” with DC Brau’s anniversary party—and apparently there will be live wrestling (Sat, $35+, 🛋, Woodridge)?
What Is on our Radar: Outdoor Fitness Classes
With ideal springtime weather, it’s the perfect time to get sweaty without the humidity.
- GLDN + Tri-Fit. Skip happy hour and join an outdoor Pilates or yoga class instead on Tuesday and Wednesdays in Farragut Square, starting May 4. Classes are free, but advanced registration is required.
- Eaton Wellness at Franklin Park. Start your week right with yoga on Mondays, or spend your lunch hour meditating or tap into the weekend with Qi Gong on Friday mornings. More information can be found here.
- Rosslyn refresh. Rosslyn is offering a month-long series of full-body HIIT bootcamp classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. starting May 2. The eight-class series costs $35.
- Capitol Riverfront Spring Fitness Series. Join morning “yogalates,” kickboxing, and bootcamp classes taught by instructors at VIDA Fitness, 9Round, and F45 Training at Canal Park and Yards Park starting May 1. More information can be found here.
- Spring in Your Step. Ballston BID is offering free fitness classes for the month of April. You still have time to join a bodypump class on Thursday.
