Mark your calendars: Jazz in the Garden, one of Washington’s most beloved summer traditions, will make its big return on May 20.

Ten concerts will take place every Friday in the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden through July 22. Gates will open at 5 PM and the live music will start at 6 PM.

As always, the concert series is free, but attendees will have to reserve tickets in advance. Registration for each show opens at 12 PM on the Friday prior. If securing the highly coveted tickets is anything like the recently announced return of “National Gallery Nights,” the spots will go fast, so be prompt.

This year’s series will expand on last summer’s model, and will feature a variety of musical genres, including jazz, Afro-Brazilian, and bluegrass. The return of Jazz in the Garden is especially momentous as it was canceled completely during summer 2020 (for obvious reasons) and last year’s series was much more limited.

The summer of outdoor music kicks off with a jazz violin performance from Nataly Merezhuk on May 20. Trombone jazz master Delfeayo Marsalis will play on July 1. Renowned Afro-Cuban percussionist Pedrito Martinez and Grammy-nominated Daniel Ho are others to watch for, and will grace the garden stage on June 3 and June 10 respectively.

Another major attraction of the summertime tradition—the signature sangria—will also be back. You’ll be able to find it at the Pavilion Café and at pop-up bars throughout the Sculpture Garden. Additional food items and drinks will be available, too. And, as always, you’re free to bring your own picnic.

