Petworth Porchfest Brings Over 100 Bands to the DC Neighborhood on Saturday

Rowhouses will host hip-hop, indie rock, jazz, and more.

Last year's Petworth Porchfest. Photograph courtesy of Hallie Ryan.

Bust out your walking shoes and lawn chairs, Petworth Porchfest is back for its second year on Saturday, April 30. The community jamboree, which showcased close to 100 musical acts last year, has organized over 125 performances on residential porches across the Northwest DC neighborhood.

The event, which starts at 2 PM at Petworth Rec Center (801 Taylor St., NW) with remarks from Mayor Bowser and Councilmember Janeese Lewis George, will feature a wide variety of genres, including hip-hop, country, indie rock, funk, reggae, folk, and jazz.

See below for an event schedule and performance map.

