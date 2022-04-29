Rihanna’s Lingerie Line Savage X Fenty Opens Its First DC-Area Store

Savage X Fenty, the lingerie brand created by singer-turned-billionaire-businesswoman Rihanna, is coming to the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City on Saturday, April 30, with a new permanent store.

The Virginia location is the latest in a series of openings for the brand—following Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, and Philadelphia—after the performer broke news in January that she would venture into in-person retail with five brick-and-mortar stores early this year. While Rihanna’s other Fenty lines, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, can be bought in-person through other retailers like Ulta and Sephora, the lingerie stores are the first to carry her empire’s name.

According to a press release, the Pentagon City location will be an immersive experience complete with five individual rooms; custom-made, inclusive mannequins; and a “one-of-a-kind mannequin wall.”

Since its 2018 launch, Savage X has won fans not only because of its famous founder, but also because it carries stylish, affordable pieces for every body type. “Savage X means making your own rules and expressing your mood, character and style for you—not for someone else,” Rihanna says on her website.

Savage X Fenty at the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City will be open Monday through Thursday from 11AM to 8PM; Friday and Saturday 10AM to 9PM; and Sunday from 12PM to 6PM.