Demonstrators gathered late into the night at the Supreme Court following a bombshell report from Politico that the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. On Tuesday morning, many demonstrators at the court appeared to be pro-life. Pro-choice groups plan to rally there at 5 PM today as well as at courthouses across the US.

Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages was at the court Tuesday morning. Here’s some of what she saw.