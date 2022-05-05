Happy Weekend!
The portion of Rock Creek Park between P and Calvert streets, Northwest, is still closed until early June due to a supervised expansion of the path following an archaeological study of a Black cemetery. There is no detour, so please avoid the area.
Your Last-Minute Weekend Plans
- It will be wet, but maybe get outside? 🌳🥦🏠 Wander around Passport DC’s first events of the month: a Flower Mart (Fri-Sat, $, 🌲, National Cathedral) and the Around the World Embassy Tour (Sat, $, 🌲, all over). Dance along at the 8th annual DC Funk Parade (Sat, $, 🌲, Shaw/U St.) or at Broccoli City Festival (Fri-Sun, $109+, 🌲,RFK). Celebrate Eid (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, National Mall) at the Asian Art Museum.
- A theater festival. 🎭 Georgetown University is hosting a global theater event, “The Gathering,” which includes more than 400 visionary artists from over 40 countries. You may be interested in the performances “Drowning in Cairo” (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Georgetown), “Resonant Bodies: Dance Party” (Fri, 🆓, 🛋, Georgetown), or “The Walk: Artists Engaging Migration and the Refugee Experience” (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Georgetown).
- Beautiful floral displays. 💐 As part of the Flower Mart, there’s an international floral display (Fri-Sat, $, 🌲, National Cathedral). Or enjoy an Ikebana 2022 Special Exhibit at the Art League (starts Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Arlington).
- Cinco de Mayo. 🇲🇽 The Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a Rumba series (Thurs, 🆓, 🌲, U St.), or head to the Library of Congress and watch Selena (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, National Mall). Cheer on some racing chihuahuas (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, The Wharf).
- A hodgepodge of fun. 🌳🍦🐢🇳🇱 Laugh along at a dark humor comedy show (Thurs, $17, 🛋, Langdon). Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month at a forest bathing for AAPI Heritage Month (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Kenilworth) or indulge in an ice cream celebration (starts Fri, $18, 🛋, various locations). Yes, there’s a derby–but have you ever cheered on a turtle race (Sat, $65, 🛋, Dupont Circle) at an all-you-can-drink party? There’s also a freedom concert and rededication Netherlands Carillon (Thurs, 🆓, 🌲, Rosslyn). Enjoy a free VIP opening of “Transformando lo Físico Indoors” (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Columbia Heights) with Spain Arts & Culture. Discover the 1991 uprisings in Mount Pleasant at this film screening (Thurs, 🆓,🌲, Mt. Pleasant).
What Is on Our Radar: Friday the 13th
They only happen about twice a year–so how will you spend the spooky day?
- Vintage police car display. 🚓 Head to the Zoo and see vintage cars up close! Also, there will be a radar gun?! (5/13, free, 🌲, National Zoo).
- “This Present Moment: Crafting a Better World.” 🖼 As part of the reopening of the Renwick Gallery, enjoy an in-person exhibition opening party with fabulous food and drinks (5/13, free, 🌲, National Zoo).
- Ghost and graveyard tour. 👻 It’s obligatory to mention something a little bit spooky on Friday the 13th–learn haunting tales of Old Town Alexandria (5/13, $15+, 🌲, Alexandria).
- Desert terrariums. 🏜 Take a terrarium class at one of the most scenic locations in the district–the Reach (5/13, $50, 🌲, Kennedy Center).
- Hairspray. 🎀 The Broadway musical will be performed at National Theatre (5/10-5/15, $, 🛋, National Theatre).
- Georgetown Galleries Spring Art Walk. 🖌 Wander in various art galleries as part of a nighttime celebration (5/13, 🆓, 🛋, Kennedy Center).
