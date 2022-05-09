Hello Neighbor,

More embassies to visit! 🇪🇺 Like last weekend, this weekend you can visit embassies—this time as part of the European Union Open House (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, various locations) .

Fun in Georgetown. 📕🍫 Explore precious prints and uncommon finds at the Georgetown Rare Book Fair (Fri, $50 for preview, 🛋, Georgetown) —and take note of a preview that includes an evening of cocktails and canapés! Go adult trick-or-treating at the Georgetown Sweets Tour (Sat, $50, 🛋, Georgetown) , which allows you to visit 12 local boutiques to collect a variety of treats.

Neighborhood festivals. 🐝📘🖼 The Columbia literary festival (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Columbia) returns featuring panel discussions, poetry walls, pop-up bookstores, and more. Be inspired at the 2nd annual Old Town Springtime Art Festival (Sat-Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Alexandria). The DC State Fair will be hosting a Spring Mini-Fair (Sun, free, 🌲, Brookland) including a kids dance-off, information on urban beekeeping, and a mambo sauce demo. Head to Rockville for a Soulfull Springfest (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Rockville) including the reopening of The Soulfull Cafe, Zumba, and local artwork.