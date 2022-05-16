Things to Do

Best Things to Do in the DC Area 5/16-5/23: Silk Road Festival, Strawberries, and Cookbook Talks

Plus, a dragon boat festival!

Top 5 Picks of the Week

  1. Central Asia. 🌏 Explore the Silk Road Festival (Sun, 🆓, 🛋, Foggy Bottom), which will showcase arts and crafts, live entertainment, traditional food and drink, and film screenings. Related to the festivities: the debut of a wearable-art exhibit, News from Central Asia, (starts Mon, 🆓—donations encouraged, 🛋, Foggy Bottom). You could also enjoy Mongolian cuisine at an evening at the Embassy of Mongolia (Wed, $55, 🛋, Georgetown).
  2. Dinosaurs and dragons. 🦖🦕🐉 See over 50 animatronic dinosaurs as part of a walk-through of the Jurassic Encounter (starts Fri, $24+, 🌲, Centerville). There will be digging for bones, a dino village–and pets are allowed! Head to the Georgetown waterfront to watch the ornate dragon boats race (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Georgetown).
  3. Nighttime parties. 🌙🕺 Celebrate 90 years with Dumbarton House at Dusk (Thurs, donation, 🛋, Georgetown) with cake, music, lawn games, and a self-guided tour of the museum. Dive into the world of pop-art at this year’s Hirshhorn Ball (Sat, $500+, 🛋, National Mall)– an evening of dancing, open bars, light bites, and a fashion contest under the stars. 
  4. Bike to Work Day. 🚴‍♀️ Change up your commute this week and stop at one of the 100 pit stops in the area for a free T-shirt (Fri, 🆓, 🌲, various). 
  5. A springtime festival anyone? 🌷🎪 The Bourbon and Bluegrass Festival (Sat-Sun, $80, 🌲, Armed Forces Retirement Home) is upon us: kick back with bourbon cocktails, beer tastings, and music while enjoying an exterior tour of Lincoln’s Cottage. The Village of Shirlington will be having a Spring Fling (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Arlington) with over 40 local makers and artisans, craft stations, live music, and pet adoptions. Take a trip to Strawberry Village (Sun, $, 🌲, Sandy Spring), filled with strawberry baking contests, strawberry art, strawberry crafts, and strawberry pastries. See dozens of rare and exotic cars up close at The Old Town Festival of Speed & Style (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Old Town Alexandria) while shopping at over 40 local merchants

 

Jade Womack is an energy economist by day, and an events blogger by night. She started her blog, Clockout DC, when she was moonlighting as a bartender in 2019. She grew up in Arlington, and currently lives in Adams Morgan with her dog.

