Central Asia. 🌏 Explore the Silk Road Festival (Sun, 🆓, 🛋 , Foggy Bottom), which will showcase arts and crafts, live entertainment, traditional food and drink, and film screenings. Related to the festivities: the debut of a wearable-art exhibit, “ News from Central Asia, ” ( starts Mon, 🆓—donations encouraged, 🛋 , Foggy Bottom). You could also enjoy Mongolian cuisine at an evening at the Embassy of Mongolia (Wed, $55, 🛋 , Georgetown).

Dinosaurs and dragons. 🦖🦕🐉 See over 50 animatronic dinosaurs as part of a walk-through of the Jurassic Encounter (starts Fri, $24+, 🌲 , Centerville). There will be digging for bones, a dino village–and pets are allowed! Head to the Georgetown waterfront to watch the ornate dragon boats race (Sat, 🆓, 🌲 , Georgetown).

Nighttime parties. 🌙🕺 Celebrate 90 years with Dumbarton House at Dusk (Thurs, donation, 🛋 , Georgetown) with cake, music, lawn games, and a self-guided tour of the museum. Dive into the world of pop-art at this year’s Hirshhorn Ball (Sat, $500+, 🛋, National Mall)– an evening of dancing, open bars, light bites, and a fashion contest under the stars .

Bike to Work Day. 🚴‍♀️ Change up your commute this week and stop at one of the 100 pit stops in the area for a free T-shirt (Fri, 🆓, 🌲 , various).