The Renwick Set Out to Acquire Hundreds of Objects From Diverse Artists. Now You Can See the Results in a Massive Exhibition.

"This Present Moment: Crafting a Better World" celebrates the diversity of American craft.

Alicia Eggert's neon artwork "This Present Moment" (2019-2020) on view at the Renwick Gallery.
Alicia Eggert's "This Present Moment" (2019-2020) on view at the Renwick. Photograph by Albert Ting.

A huge new exhibition that celebrates the diversity of American craft is now on view at the Renwick Gallery. The massive display marks the 50th anniversary of the Smithsonian museum and presents an impressive spread of 171 works that weave through each room of the two-storied museum.

Bisa Butler’s “Don’t Tread On Me, God Damn, Let’s Go!— The Harlem Hellfighters” on view at the Renwick. Photograph by Albert Ting.

This Present Moment: Crafting a Better World began as an acquisition campaign that focused on adding artworks made by a diverse and representative group of American artists, working across different media, to the museum’s permanent collection. The 50th anniversary campaign added more than 200 pieces to Smithsonian’s permanent craft collection, including many by Black, Latinx, Asian American, and indigenous artists. LGBTQ+ and women artists are also among the expansive acquisitions.

Sonya Clark’s “Monumental” (2019) on view at the Renwick. Photograph by Albert Ting.

More than a hundred of the artworks in This Present Moment: Crafting a Better World are being shown for the very first time, including works like Bisa Butler’s vibrant quilt that depicts the Black World War I regiment the Harlem Hellfighters and Sonya Clark’s humongous reimagined flag, Monumental (2019).

You can see the exhibition Tuesday through Sunday at the Renwick Gallery, 1661 Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest, through April 2, 2023.

