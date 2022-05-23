Stay Dry!

Hello, neighbor.



It’s going to rain most of this week–bring an umbrella!

So What Should You Do May 23-29?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:

The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in person inside .

The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in person outside .

The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.

And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.

Top 5 Picks of the Week

Everything Else This Week

Your neighbor,

Jade (@clockoutdc)



Join the conversation!