The National Memorial Day Parade Is Back for the First Time Since 2019

The National Memorial Day Parade was canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic, but this year it’s coming back. The parade will take place on May 30 at 2 PM on Constitution Avenue.

Organized by the American Veterans Center, this year’s event will feature appearances from historical re-enactors, celebrities, entertainers, military veterans, and active-duty personnel. The parade is expected to draw a larger crowd than usual, according to the organizers. Previous parades have drawn more than 200,000 spectators. This year’s grand marshal will be Lt. Colonel James H. Harvey, III, one of the Tuskegee Airmen and a Korean War veteran.

The parade will also be nationally televised, with Anthony Anderson and Joe Buck co-hosting and musical performances from Eli Young Band and others.