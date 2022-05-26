Washington, Virginia, is home to the famed Inn at Little Washington, which boasts extravagant rooms for overnight visits to its triple-Michelin-star dining room. If you’re looking for a more serene Rappahannock County setting, head to this freshly renovated inn, which has five rooms and a separate farmhouse with a tricked-out kitchen. Pineapple and Pearls alum Bin Lu serves four-course menus in the dining room, while the low-key Tasting Room lets you sip wine flights while snacking on fried chicken. Planning a hike? They’ll even make you a picnic basket. From $299. 12567 Lee Hwy., Washington, Va.

You’ll never forget a night at Maryland’s only Relais & Chateaux property, housed in a 19th-century mansion in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood. Credit, in part, goes to breakfast—a sumptuous spread with treats such as house-smoked salmon and fresh-baked pastries. Other all-inclusive perks: afternoon tea plus cocktails from the self-serve bar. From $621.* 205 E. Biddle St., Baltimore.

St. Michaels’ new Chesapeake-chic inn embodies coastal style in its 34 rooms and indoor/outdoor restaurant, Ruse. Chef Michael Correll, formerly of Baltimore’s Tagliata, offers a fresh spin on shore dining—we love the raw bar and boldly flavored plates such as pan-roasted swordfish with crispy artichokes and salsa verde—while acclaimed food-and-beverage director Allie Balin hosts frequent wine dinners. Guest perks include gratis in-room breakfast baskets and s’mores to roast by fire pits. From $179. 209 N. Talbot St., St. Michaels.

This revamp of a century-old waterfront inn on sleepy Tilghman Island is designed for seafood and water lovers (hello, saltwater pool). Guests can arrange fishing charters through the private marina, venture out with paddleboards and kayaks, and feast dockside at Tickler’s Crab Shack—as great for cracking crabs as it is for exploring contemporary island fare like Chesapeake shellfish stew. From $245. 21551 Chesapeake House Dr., Tilghman.

This article appears in the May 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

*Correction: The original version of this post incorrectly stated the Ivy’s room rate. It starts at $621 per night, not $62.



