Memorial Day Weekend in DC: Brunches, Barbecues, and Outdoor Parties

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and spots around DC are celebrating with outdoor activities, rooftop barbecues, boozy slushies, and brunches for your day off.

Weekend Fun

Anxo

711 Kennedy St., NW

The Brightwood Park cidery celebrates its fifth anniversary with afternoon festivities on Sunday, May 29. Look for $5 drafts and $5 drink and food specials from 1 to 5 PM, plus live music from 3 to 8 PM.

1700 First St., NW

On Friday, May, 28, the Bloomingdale hangout is shucking oysters on its patio from 5 to 9 PM. There will also be cocktail specials and a DJ.

3178-B Bladensburg Road, NE

The brewery continues its Dock Days of Summer Sunday music series with a performance from Big Hillbilly Bluegrass between 2 and 5 PM on Sunday, May 29. Another great way to kick off summer? Sipping on one of its new slushies while you listen.

Hi-Lawn

1509 Fifth St., NE

The popular rooftop spot at Union Market is going big, hosting a four-day “Rooftop Grill-Out & Picnic Party” from Friday, May 27 until Monday, May 30. Look for a number of barbecue specials, cocktails, lawn games, and live music and entertainment. More information can be found on Instagram.

The Imperial

2001 18th St., NW

The AdMo restaurant and bar will extend its summer happy hour pop-up, DC Boardwalk, into Memorial Day weekend. Thursday, May 26 through Sunday, May 29, check out a special selection of beach-inspired snacks, drinks, and frozen cocktails from 4 to 7 PM (after Memorial Day, the pop-up will operate from Wednesday through Friday).

33 Pearl St., SW

The Wharf music venue is kicking off its Pearl-Esque Blues Brunch series on Sunday, May 29. The 21-and-over event will feature burlesque performers and include bottomless mimosas and brunch for $45. Shows will take place on the last Sunday of each month, and tickets can be purchased here . Doors open at 11 AM.

ProFish Steamed Crab Pickup

Ivy City and Bethesda

It's not a Memorial Day weekend in many people's books unless there's a crab feast involved. Sure, you could head to the Chesapeake Bay and check out some of our favorite crab houses . But if you're looking to stay in town, Ivy City seafood distributor ProFish is steaming up a good deal. Customers can order a dozen #1 large male crabs ($80) by Friday, May 27 for pickup on Sunday, May 29 at two locations: the Bethesda Central Farm Market (7600 Arlington Rd.) or Ivy City Smokehouse seafood market (1356 Okie St., NE). Order them here

Summit

950 New York Ave., NW

The rooftop bar on top of the Conrad hotel is hosting a seafood-boil/picnic with beer from Right Proper Brewing Company. The meal for two is available on Sunday, May 29 between 4 and 10:30 PM and Monday, May 30 between 2 and 8 PM. On Memorial Day, a member of the Right Proper team will be there to offer more tastes of the brewery’s specials.

Wunder Garten

1101 First St., NE

The NoMa beer garden is hosting a watch party for the Champions League soccer final on Saturday, May 28 at 3 PM. Beer specials will be available throughout the game.

Yellow 1346 Fourth St., SE The cafe adjacent to Navy Yard’s Albi restaurant celebrates its two-year anniversary on Sunday, May 29 with food specials and music from Joe’s Record Paradise from 11 AM to 2 PM.

Monday Brunches

All-Purpose

79 Potomac Ave., SE

The Navy Yard location of the pizza shop will serve its Bubbe’s banana bread, bottomless mimosas, and other brunch specials on Monday

Beuchert’s Saloon

623 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The Eastern Market restaurant is serving its brisket hash, citrus French toast, Irish coffee, and bottomless mimosas ($20) Monday from 11 AM to 3 PM. Make a reservation here.

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave., NW

The Bloomingdale spot is doing brunch right this Memorial Day. From 11 AM to 3 PM, guests who get brunch at the bar will score two free mimosas.

Café Riggs

900 F St. NW

The Penn Quarter hotel restaurant and its lush patio will serve brunch between 10 AM and 3 PM on Monday. Reserve a spot here.

dLeña

476 K St., NW

The modern Mexican joint is offering two bottomless brunch options on Memorial Day from 10 AM to 3 PM. Bottomless food and drinks is available for $55, or opt for unlimited food for $35 and buy drinks separately.

El Techo

606 Florida Ave., NW

The rooftop Mexican joint in Shaw is extending its weekend brunch to Monday from 12 to 4 PM. Order a la carte or go for its bottomless brunch—one entree and unlimited drinks for $45. Reserve a seat here.

La Vie

88 District Square, SW

The Wharf Mediterranean restaurant is doing limitless brunch and mimosas ($64 per person) from 11 AM until 3 PM on Memorial Day. Or, order food a la carte and get bottomless mimosas for $39. Reserve a table here.

Lyle’s

1731 New Hampshire Ave., NW

The Dupont Circle hotel dining room will serve Monday brunch from 11 AM to 3 PM. Reserve a spot here.

Quattro Osteria

600 Florida Ave., NW

The mod Shaw Italian restaurant is serving brunch from noon to 7 PM on Monday. Bottomless brunch is $45 a person, and includes and entree and choice of endless cocktails. Make a reservation here.

Smokecraft Modern BBQ

1051 N. Highland St., Arlington

Clarendon’s high-end barbecue spot is offering its myriad benedicts, smoked meats, and barbecue sandwiches on Monday.