Happy Pride!
Hello, neighbor.
There’s a heatwave in town! Stay hydrated!
So, What Should You Do May 31 – June 5?
For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:
- The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside.
- The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside.
- The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.
- And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.
Top 5 Picks of the Week
1. Pride. 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈
- Parties and get-togethers. 🎉 There are a few parties this weekend, such as a Queer Prom (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Adams Morgan) and BENT: Pride Month Kickoff (Sat, $25, 🛋, Shaw), and BloominGay’s Pride in the Park (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Bloomingdale).
- Festivals and celebrations. 🍻 Additionally, celebrate Pride at the release party of Pride Plis (Thurs, 🆓 entry, 🌲, Navy Yard) or the Queer Beer Festival (Fri-Sat, $65+, 🛋 /🌲, Wharf). There’s also the 5th Annual Alexandria Pride kick-off event (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Alexandria).
- Crafting and art events. 🧶 For some Pride-forward crafting, consider a cross-stitch class (Sun, $40, 🛋, Union Market) or an embroidery class (Sun, $50, 🛋, Georgetown). Families may be interested in visiting the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Pride Family Day (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Penn Quarter). Additionally, there’s an opening reception for the Dupont Underground exhibit “The Gender Within: The Art of Identity” (Fri, $10, 🛋, Dupont Circle).
2. A chance to explore some neighborhoods. 🚲🚶♂️🖼 This Saturday, Seventh Street NW will be closed from Pennsylvania Avenue to Florida Avenue as part of open streets (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, variety of neighborhoods). Additionally, the Annual Dupont Kalorama Museum Walk (Sat & Sun, 🆓, 🛋, Dupont & Kalorama) returns. The museum walk includes admission 🆓 to Dumbarton House, Woodrow Wilson House, the Phillips Collection, Anderson House, the National Museum of Jewish American Military History, and Dupont Underground.
3. Romanian Film Festival. 🇷🇴🇷🇴🇷🇴 Explore Romanian film all month long at this 🆓 festival. Curated by Romanian film critic Mihai Fulger, it includes 12 features released during the pandemic and offers viewers a better understanding of the Eastern European psyche via various Q&As with directors (starts Fri, 🆓, 🛋, Barracks Row).
4. A few more festivals. 🌎🦮🇮🇳🌭
- Join the Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs for DC Afro Latino Fest (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Columbia Heights). This celebration of Immigrant Heritage Month event will feature cultural performances and live music.
- Have some summer fun full of face painting, dancing, and raffle prizes at the Uptown Shuffle, part of Cleveland Park’s Construction Fest. (Sun, 🆓, 🌲, Cleveland Park).
- Planet Bethesda happens this weekend, including a “kids’ korner,” a biergarten, music, a canine courtyard, and family fun (Sun, 🆓 entry, 🌲, Bethesda).
- Head to the Textile Museum for an Indian Art and Culture Family Day (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Foggy Bottom). The event, cosponsored by the Embassy of India, will include scavenger hunts, embroidery, block printing, and gallery tours of the exhibit “Indian Textiles: 1,000 Years of Art and Design.”
5. Simu Liu. Kit Harrington. Melissa Joan Hart. 👽💥🦸♀️ DC’s Awesome CON (Fri-Sun, $, 🛋) returns this weekend, filled with various meet-ups (’90s!, Marvel, Doctor Who, Star Trek, and more!), video games, a LGBTQ+ Pride Alley, and opportunities to meet your favorite stars. For those in cosplay, there’s a cinematic photography workshop at the Eaton (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Downtown).
Everything Else This Week
- Outdoor movie season. 🎞🌌 There are a few films this week, including Monty Python and the Holy Grail (Tues, 🆓, 🌲, Adams Morgan), Space Jam (Wed, 🆓, 🌲, NoMa), Spider-Man: No Way Home (Thurs, 🆓, 🌲, Navy Yard), and Midway (Thurs, 🆓, 🌲, Navy Memorial).
- Everyone is a foodie. 🍹 Discover new cocktails at a sugar-cube cocktail class (Fri, $60, 🛋, Alexandria), a tiki pop-up at Morris American Bar (ongoing, $, 🛋, Convention Center), or at a cocktail book signing (Thurs, $, 🛋, 14th St). Head to an urban farm and enjoy a sustainable-cooking class (Thurs, $25+, 🌲, Shaw) or a Shavuot Feast cooking class (Wed, 🆓, 💻) from home. There’s also a natural-wine party (Sat, $55+, 🛋, Park View).
- Free fitness. 🏃🏻♀️ Make new friends at this evening of fitness—there’s an optional 3-mile run or 2-mile walk, a free yoga class, and a complimentary cocktail from Yours Truly (Wed, 🆓, 🛋/🌲, West End).
- It’s a doggy dog world. 🦮 Celebrate all things dog with a Paws on the Plaza party—featuring a dog park, a splash pad, pet vendors, a beer garden, and more (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Tysons Corner).
- Fun art events. 🎨 Varsha Suresh will debut her first solo exhibit, “Kurukku Vazhi” (Sat, 🆓, 🛋 , 14th St). Additionally, the Line hotel will host an art installation, “Sustain,” and a series of short films (Fri, 🆓, 🛋, Adams Morgan).
- Bans Off Bodies. 💞 Raise money for Planned Parenthood at the Bartenders Against Bans (Wed, 🆓 entry, 🛋, Downtown) cocktail fundraiser. Sixth & I will host a lecture regarding Judaism and abortions (Thurs, $12, 💻).
- Ballet on the plaza? 🩰 This week, the Washington Ballet (Thurs-Sat, 🆓, 🌲, City Center) will have 🆓 outdoor performances as part of its Dance for All series.
- Disney trivia. 🏰 When you wish upon a star, you might win this themed trivia (Thurs, 🆓, 🛋, Ivy City).
- Getting crafty. 🎨 Residents of Wards 7 and 8 are invited to take a lotus-painting workshop (Sat, 🆓, 🌲, Kenilworth) at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens. The Anacostia Community Museum will host a knitting/crocheting Craftism Circle (Sat, 🆓, 🛋, Anacostia).
Your neighbor,
Jade (@clockoutdc)